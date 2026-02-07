Terrance Gore's cause of death: How did World Series-Winning Outfielder die at 34?

Terrance Gore, known for his exceptional base-stealing skills that made him a beloved player on several World Series championship teams throughout his eight seasons in the major leagues, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 34 on Friday. Terrance Gore, celebrated for his base-stealing prowess and contributions to World Series teams, passed away at 34 (X@HOF_mj1)

The announcement of Gore's death was made via a Facebook post by the Hurricane Sports baseball account, a youth sports organization located in Panama City, Florida, where Gore served as a coach, and was subsequently confirmed to Newsweek Sports.

The cause of his death has not been revealed as of now.

In a tribute, Omaha Storm Chasers said, “We join the Gore family and the world of baseball in mourning the passing of Terrance Gore.”

“Known for his great speed but even more so for his kindness and joyful smile, Terrance will be remembered as a tremendous teammate and a dedicated family man.”