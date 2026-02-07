Terrance Gore's cause of death: How did World Series-Winning Outfielder die at 34?
Terrance Gore, who excelled in base-stealing and contributed to several World Series victories, has died at 34.
Terrance Gore, known for his exceptional base-stealing skills that made him a beloved player on several World Series championship teams throughout his eight seasons in the major leagues, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 34 on Friday.
The announcement of Gore's death was made via a Facebook post by the Hurricane Sports baseball account, a youth sports organization located in Panama City, Florida, where Gore served as a coach, and was subsequently confirmed to Newsweek Sports.
The cause of his death has not been revealed as of now.
In a tribute, Omaha Storm Chasers said, “We join the Gore family and the world of baseball in mourning the passing of Terrance Gore.”
“Known for his great speed but even more so for his kindness and joyful smile, Terrance will be remembered as a tremendous teammate and a dedicated family man.”
Who was Terrance Gore?
Originally drafted by the Royals from Gulf Coast State College in 2011, Gore had only participated in 17 minor league games above the advanced Class-A level when he was promoted to the major leagues for the first time in September 2014.
Gore joined the Royals for the final month of the regular season and their playoff run, which concluded with a World Series face-off against the San Francisco Giants. This would become a recurring motif throughout Gore's career.
In 2015, Gore appeared in just 17 regular season games for the Royals and an additional 85 at the Double-A level. That October, he played a role in their triumph over the Mets in the World Series. During the Royals' 2015 playoff run, Gore made two appearances in the postseason, both as a pinch runner, and successfully stole a base in the American League Division Series.
