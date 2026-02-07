Terrance Gore family and net worth: All we know about former MLB Pinch-Runner's wife and kids

Terrance Gore, a Major League Baseball outfielder renowned for his remarkable speed, which rendered him a significant asset as a late-inning player for multiple championship teams, passed away unexpectedly on Friday. He was 34 years old. Terrance Gore leaves behind his wife Britney and three children, who supported him through his baseball journey. (X@OMAStormChasers)

The announcement of his death was made via a Facebook post by Hurricane Sports Baseball, a youth sports organization located in Panama City, where Gore served as a coach.

Over the course of eight seasons, Gore participated in the major leagues, mainly fulfilling a specialized role as a pinch-runner. His career included stints with the Kansas City Royals from 2014 to 2017 and again in 2019, the Chicago Cubs in 2018, the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, the Atlanta Braves in 2021, and the New York Mets in 2022.

Since September 2024, Gore has been responsible for managing the daily operations of a hitting facility located in Panama City, where he also holds the position of co-owner.

Also Read: Terrance Gore's cause of death: How did World Series-Winning Outfielder die at 34?