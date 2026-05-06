Who is Michael Marx? National Mall shooting suspect identified after confrontation with Secret Service, teen injured

A man who was shot during an encounter with Secret Service officers on Monday at the National Mall in Washington DC has been identified as a 45-year-old resident of Texas, and he is currently hospitalized.

A U.S. Secret Service crime scene investigator works at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 4, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

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The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, just a few blocks away from the White House, after Secret Service agents noticed a suspicious individual who seemed to be in possession of a firearm, said Matt Quinn, the deputy director of the Secret Service.

According to Quinn, when the officers attempted to engage with him, the suspect fled the scene and discharged his weapon towards the Secret Service officers.

Secret Service agents fired back, hitting the suspect, according to Quinn. A 15-year-old bystander was also hit during the gunfire exchange but sustained injuries that were not life-threatening, reported NBC Washington.

Quinn stated that the juvenile bystander was injured by the suspect, rather than by an officer.

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{{^usCountry}} Who is Michael Marx? Secret Service agents identified suspect {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who is Michael Marx? Secret Service agents identified suspect {{/usCountry}}

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The 45-year-old suspect was named by the D.C. Police on Tuesday as Michael Marx, as per WTOP.

According to NBC Washington, he sustained gunshot wounds to his back and leg. However, his injuries are not deemed life-threatening.

The report said that charges against Marx could be filed by Tuesday, although the police did not specify the nature of the charges he may face.

“I suspect that the if the suspect is still in the hospital, he is under police guard at the hospital, D.C. Police guard, and will eventually be processed and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's office," stated Joshua Ederheimer, an assistant professor at the University of Virginia Center for Public Safety and Justice, possesses nearly four decades of experience in federal government and public safety, as per ABC7.

Was aiming at President Trump?

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Quinn stated on Monday that it remains uncertain whether Marx was directing his actions towards President Donald Trump: "I don't know, but we will find out," he remarked.

According to Quinn, the motorcade for Vice President JD Vance traversed the vicinity just prior to the incident, noting that there is no evidence to suggest that the motorcade was the intended target of Marx.

Following the shooting, the White House was momentarily put on lockdown.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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