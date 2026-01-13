Michael McKee's motive revealed? Ex-FBI agent weighs in on Ohio dentist, wife murder

A former FBI agent opened up about the potential motive behind the murder of an Ohio dentist and his wife, saying that it was driven by “deep-seated resentment and hatred” following the arrest of her ex-husband in connection to their deaths. Michael McKee arrested for the murder of his ex-wife Monique and her husband Spencer Tepe, (Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, GoFundMe)

Michael McKee, 39, was taken into custody on Saturday (January 10) and faces two counts of murder linked to the deaths of Monique and Spencer Tepe, who were discovered dead in their Columbus residence on December 30, just two weeks after celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.

Ex-FBI agent reveals Michael McKee's potential motive Speaking to NewsNation, former FBI agent Jennifer Coffinder asserts that McKee, who was married to Monique for a duration of two years, harbored significant resentment towards the couple before their killings.

“They were married for such a brief time,” Coffinder stated. “That is strange, but I think it was a deep-seated resentment and hate that just built up and finally came to this conclusion.”

What was Michael McKee's motive? Authorities have not disclosed a motive regarding the couple's deaths so far. Monique initiated divorce proceedings in 2017 and wed her second husband in December 2020.

Monique and Spencer Tepe were parents to two children who were unharmed in the residence when police discovered the couple's bodies. McKee made his first appearance in an Illinois court on Monday (January 12). He waived his entitlement to an extradition hearing and will subsequently be transferred to Ohio to confront aggravated murder charges related to the deaths of his former spouse and her partner.

The Tepe family released a statement expressing gratitude to the Columbus Police Department for its “tireless” efforts that led to McKee's arrest.

“Nothing can undo the devastating loss of two lives taken far too soon,” the conveyed in a statement given to the Columbus Dispatch. “We thank the community for the continued support, prayers and compassion shown throughout this tragedy. As the case proceeds, we trust the justice system to hold the person responsible fully accountable.”