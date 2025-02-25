Michael Schumacher's family seeks stricter punishment in blackmail case

A German court has convicted three individuals for attempting to blackmail the family of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, but the family is pushing for a harsher sentence for one of the defendants. File photo: Mercedes Formula One driver Michael Schumacher of Germany stands inside his team garage during the first practice session of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix at the Suzuka circuit October 5, 2012.(REUTERS)

A Wuppertal district court found a 53-year-old man, Yilmaz T, guilty of attempting to extort 15 million euros ($15.5 million) from Schumacher’s family by threatening to release photos and videos of the former world champion.

He was sentenced to three years in prison. His 30-year-old son, Daniel L, received a six-month suspended sentence, while Markus F, a former security guard at the Schumacher residence, was found guilty of aiding and abetting the plot and was handed a two-year suspended sentence.

The Schumacher family has since appealed Markus F’s sentence, arguing that it is "far too lenient." Prosecutors allege that he copied and sold the stolen images for a five-figure sum, and they are now seeking a four-year prison sentence, the maximum possible.

In a statement on Monday, Michael Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, expressed outrage over the breach of trust. "What still shocks me most is the massive breach of trust. He should receive a punishment for this that deters others from potentially doing the same," she said, referring to Markus F as "the mastermind behind this matter."

Not Schumacher family's 1st legal rodeo

Schumacher, a seven-time Formula One world champion, has remained out of the public eye since suffering a serious brain injury in a skiing accident in December 2013. His family has since maintained strict privacy regarding his condition, allowing access only to those closest to him.

This case is not the first time the Schumacher family has taken legal action to protect their privacy. In 2024, they successfully sued German celebrity magazine 'Die Aktuelle' after it published an AI-generated "interview" with Schumacher, securing 200,000 euros ($207,840) in compensation.