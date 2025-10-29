Microsoft Azure outage update: When will services be restored? Firm issues new statement

A number of Microsoft's essential services, including Teams, Azure, Microsoft 365, and the Microsoft Store, faced major outage, causing disruptions for customers throughout the United States. The outage significantly impacted the Eastern United States, where difficulties were said to have started at approximately 4 p.m. UTC. Microsoft faced a significant outage affecting Teams and Azure services in the Eastern U.S. due to DNS problems, leading to over 25,000 complaints. The company is addressing the issue and reported gradual recovery, though some access issues may linger.(AFP)

Microsoft Azure outage caused a great deal of frustration for customers who rely on Microsoft's cloud and productivity tools for everyday tasks.

Downdetector tracked 16,600 Azure outage complaints and over 9,000 Microsoft 365 outage reports. According to Microsoft, the outage was caused by a DNS problem that affected Azure Front Door services.

Microsoft reacts to Azure outage and probes DNS failure

Microsoft said in a formal post on its Azure Support account on X that they are looking into a problem that's affecting Azure Front Door services. Consumers may encounter delay or sporadic request failures, it said, adding that they be providing updates soon. The firm then explained that DNS problems caused the troubles to start at roughly 16:00 UTC, resulting in decreased service availability on multiple platforms.

Microsoft notified users that it had made preliminary steps to address the issue and bring back Azure Portal access. “We are actively investigating the underlying issue and additional mitigation actions.” Users reported difficulties accessing Teams conversations, Microsoft 365 admin websites, and Entra ID login services throughout the evening, despite efforts to partially restore service.

Later, the tech company acknowledged that the problem was limited to the East US and not a worldwide outage.

Microsoft Azure outage: When will services be restored? ‘We have initiated…’

According to Microsoft, things have now started to recover, saying that “Customers should be able to access the Azure management portal directly, while all portal extensions are working correctly there may be a small number of endpoints that might have a problem loading (i.e. Marketplace).”

“While we dont have an ETA yet. customers can consider implementing failover strategies with Azure Traffic Manager, to fail over from Azure Front Door to your origins: https://learn.microsoft.com/azure/architecture/guide/networking/global-web-applications/overview ,” it added.

“We have initiated the deployment of our 'last known good' configuration. This is expected to be fully deployed in about 30 minutes, after which customers will start to see initial signs of recovery. Once this is completed, the next stage is to start to recover nodes while we route traffic through these healthy nodes.”