Tuesday, Jul 30, 2024
Microsoft experiencing new outages just weeks after global Crowdstrike chaos

ByAshima Grover
Jul 30, 2024 09:07 PM IST

“A potential networking issue” took down Microsoft again on Tuesday, just weeks after CrowdStrike's bug-riddled update resulted in global outages.

Less than two weeks after Microsoft faced a global outage, it has been hit with another major setback, which has apparently taken down some of its 365 services, including Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. The company said that it is “currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features” in a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. (REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes)

Microsoft faces fresh set of outages days after global IT meltdown

Although cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike sparked the weeks-old worldwide chaos with a corrupt update, the current disruption hasn't been linked to the software company. An alert for "network infrastructure" popped on the Microsoft service status website, thereby hampering communication between apps, users, devices and the internet.

The outage came to light as soon as user reports of problems with Outlook and other apps spiked on DownDetector on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

