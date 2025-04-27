Menu Explore
Midland shooting reports: Massive police presence at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Texas

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 27, 2025 08:58 AM IST

Police have responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting and an active shooter at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Midland, Texas.

Police have responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting and an active shooter at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Midland, Texas, according to NewsWest9. Authorities have yet to release an official statement regarding the incident.

Police have responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Midland, Texas.(UnSplash)
Police have responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Midland, Texas.(UnSplash)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Midland shooting reports: Massive police presence at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Texas
