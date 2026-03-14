Mike King: 5 things about Rep Jasmine Crockett's former bodyguard killed in standoff with Dallas SWAT

Mike King, who reportedly served as part of the security detail for US Rep. Jasmine Crockett, was shot and killed by police during a standoff with Dallas SWAT officers, according to reports. Mike King, part of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's security, was shot by Dallas SWAT after a standoff as he was wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer. (Facebook/Christina Aguayo News and Reuters\ Rodrigo Martinez)

Mike King: Five things to know 1. King was impersonating a law enforcement officer CBS News reported that King was wanted for operating Off Duty Police Services, an internet platform that connected North Texas officers with off-duty work, while posing as a law enforcement officer.

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2. King worked many government roles, had criminal record According to law enforcement sources, King allegedly used license plates taken from vehicles outside of a military recruitment center and drove a duplicate undercover police car.

His past includes a criminal history, CBS News reported. This raised concerns about how he was able to get a high-level security position for a sitting member of Congress while managing extra-duty work for police officers.

3. He operated a security-related business King reportedly ran a company called Off Duty Police Services, an online platform designed to connect police officers with off-duty security work in the North Texas area.

According to sources, he was in charge of groups of security guards at his church and a number of hotels in downtown Dallas.

4. King was killed during a SWAT standoff. King died after a confrontation with Dallas police SWAT officers when he allegedly pointed a firearm at officers during a standoff inside a hospital parking garage.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Dallas when officers from a fugitive task force attempted to approach King. Authorities said he barricaded himself inside a vehicle in a hospital parking garage before SWAT officers intervened.

Police deployed tear gas in an effort to force him out of the vehicle. When King eventually emerged, officers said he pointed a gun at them, prompting the SWAT team to open fire, killing him at the scene.

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5. King worked for Rep. Jasmine Crockett Law-enforcement sources say King had served on the security team for Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.

King is seen standing near Crockett at events and on the campaign trail during her most recent bid for a US Senate seat, according to CBS News.

CBS News also reported seeing documents that demonstrate that Crockett paid a man by the name of Mike King for “security services” last year.