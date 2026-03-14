Mike King: 5 things about Rep Jasmine Crockett's former bodyguard killed in standoff with Dallas SWAT
Mike King, part of Rep. Jasmine Crockett's security, was shot by Dallas SWAT after a standoff as he was wanted for impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Mike King, who reportedly served as part of the security detail for US Rep. Jasmine Crockett, was shot and killed by police during a standoff with Dallas SWAT officers, according to reports.
Mike King: Five things to know
1. King was impersonating a law enforcement officer
CBS News reported that King was wanted for operating Off Duty Police Services, an internet platform that connected North Texas officers with off-duty work, while posing as a law enforcement officer.
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2. King worked many government roles, had criminal record
According to law enforcement sources, King allegedly used license plates taken from vehicles outside of a military recruitment center and drove a duplicate undercover police car.
His past includes a criminal history, CBS News reported. This raised concerns about how he was able to get a high-level security position for a sitting member of Congress while managing extra-duty work for police officers.
3. He operated a security-related business
King reportedly ran a company called Off Duty Police Services, an online platform designed to connect police officers with off-duty security work in the North Texas area.
According to sources, he was in charge of groups of security guards at his church and a number of hotels in downtown Dallas.
4. King was killed during a SWAT standoff.
King died after a confrontation with Dallas police SWAT officers when he allegedly pointed a firearm at officers during a standoff inside a hospital parking garage.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Dallas when officers from a fugitive task force attempted to approach King. Authorities said he barricaded himself inside a vehicle in a hospital parking garage before SWAT officers intervened.
Police deployed tear gas in an effort to force him out of the vehicle. When King eventually emerged, officers said he pointed a gun at them, prompting the SWAT team to open fire, killing him at the scene.
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5. King worked for Rep. Jasmine Crockett
Law-enforcement sources say King had served on the security team for Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett.
King is seen standing near Crockett at events and on the campaign trail during her most recent bid for a US Senate seat, according to CBS News.
CBS News also reported seeing documents that demonstrate that Crockett paid a man by the name of Mike King for “security services” last year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More