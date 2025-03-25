Miller Gardner's girlfriend remembers him after his tragic death, ‘So glad that I got to experience love with you’

The girlfriend of Miller Gardner, the youngest son of Yankees great Brett Gardner, remembered him in a heartbreaking social media post. Miller died of “asphyxiation” while on vacation with his family at a Costa Rican resort. Miller Gardner's girlfriend remembers him in emotional post after tragic death (zoe/TikTok)

Zoe Williams, Miller’s girlfriend, took to TikTok to share a compilation of their time together. The song Scott Street by Phoebe Bridgers can be heard playing in the background. The pictures, videos and old TikTok drafts showed the pair matching clothes, including sushi-themed snuggies and ‘I heart my girlfriend/boyfriend’ T-shirts.

‘I am so glad that I got to experience love with you’

“I am so so crushed and I never imagine this could happen. I just wish I could’ve said goodbye or talked to you or even given you a hug for one last time. I love you more than anything and I’ll never be able to get over your loss,” Zoe wrote.

She added, “I am so glad that I got to experience love with you even though we were too young to make it last. I’ll never trade the time we had. You made me feel so special and I’ll never forget that. I will forever remember you until I die.”

Miller died by asphyxia "after a possible intoxication after apparently ingesting some food," an official with Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigative Agency told NBC News. His death is being actively investigated by authorities, who are also closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation, the US State Department told the New York Post. Miller died after falling ill, along with other members of the family, while they were staying at the upscale Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest resort. Officials are working with Miller’s family to transfer his body back to the US.

In a statement from the former Yankees outfielder and his wife Jessica, the Gardners previously said, “We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st.”