Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Minecraft Bedrock Realms down right now? Players report 'Error Code 5'

    As per DownDetector, the Minecraft Bedrock Realms outage reports began around 3 p.m. EDT, with most users reporting server issues.

    Updated on: Jan 18, 2026 2:28 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Minecraft Bedrock players reported being unable to access Realms on Saturday, with many encountering "Error Code 5" while attempting to log in. According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 3 p.m. EDT, with most users citing server-related issues. Some players also reported problems with logging in and gameplay. As of the time of writing, DownDetector had recorded more than 4,000 outage reports.

    Minecraft realms is down for thousands of users. (UnSplash)
    Minecraft realms is down for thousands of users. (UnSplash)

    One person reported, "Apparently it was down last weekend too, on and off all weekend. Here's to round two!"

    Another wrote, "I was in my realm, i left the realm to change my graphics and i couldn't join back."

    A third player commented, "It’s been down like 4 times in the past 2 weeks."

    Another user expressed, "Crazy how i go and get my laundry not even 10 minutes ago and now i cant access the realm i pay for."

    Also Read: I was looking for the best gaming laptops under 80000 and these were my picks for enthralling gaming experience

    Social media reports

    Several players also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were encountering.

    One user wrote, "Of course Minecraft Realms went down AGAIN. This is the second time & second weekend this has happened bro."

    Another added, “Are the realms really going to go down every weekend when I can finally take a break from work to play?”

    A third user commented, "Weekend 3 of 4 of my first month realm sub and i haven’t been able to play w the group once because it is down on the weekends.. I need my compensation at this point."

    Also Read: FaZe Clan controversy: What’s going on and why members are leaving

    So far, Minecraft has not responded to the reports.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Minecraft Bedrock Realms Down Right Now? Players Report 'Error Code 5'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes