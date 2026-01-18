Minecraft Bedrock Realms down right now? Players report 'Error Code 5'

Minecraft Bedrock players reported being unable to access Realms on Saturday, with many encountering "Error Code 5" while attempting to log in. According to DownDetector, reports of the outage began around 3 p.m. EDT, with most users citing server-related issues. Some players also reported problems with logging in and gameplay. As of the time of writing, DownDetector had recorded more than 4,000 outage reports. Minecraft realms is down for thousands of users. (UnSplash)

One person reported, "Apparently it was down last weekend too, on and off all weekend. Here's to round two!"

Another wrote, "I was in my realm, i left the realm to change my graphics and i couldn't join back."

A third player commented, "It’s been down like 4 times in the past 2 weeks."

Another user expressed, "Crazy how i go and get my laundry not even 10 minutes ago and now i cant access the realm i pay for."

Also Read: I was looking for the best gaming laptops under ₹80000 and these were my picks for enthralling gaming experience

Social media reports Several players also took to X (formerly Twitter) to report the issues they were encountering.

One user wrote, "Of course Minecraft Realms went down AGAIN. This is the second time & second weekend this has happened bro."

Another added, “Are the realms really going to go down every weekend when I can finally take a break from work to play?”

A third user commented, "Weekend 3 of 4 of my first month realm sub and i haven’t been able to play w the group once because it is down on the weekends.. I need my compensation at this point."

Also Read: FaZe Clan controversy: What’s going on and why members are leaving

So far, Minecraft has not responded to the reports.