3 dead in US school shooting: Where did the incident occur?

At least three people died, and 20 others were injured after a shooting occurred at a school in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and other federal agencies are at the scene. Law enforcement officers present outside Annunciation Church following a mass shooting event, in Minneapolis.(Reuters)

US President Donald Trump earlier said that he was fully briefed on the "tragic shooting", adding that the White House will continue to monitor the situation.

According to a Justice Department official, the shooter was among the three people who died in the incident, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, a hospital in Minneapolis said that it was treating five children injured in the school shooting.

FBI director Kash Patel said that agents are on the scene. He said, "We ask everyone to keep potential victims, civilians or law enforcement in harm's way in your prayers".

"The @FBI will provide updates as more information becomes available," he added in an X post.

Where did the shooting occur?

According to the City of Minneapolis, the shooting took place at the Annunciation Church at 509 W. 54th Street.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had earlier said in a post on X that the shooting occurred at the Annunciation Catholic School.

While informing that the shooter was contained, the city of Minneapolis urged citizens to stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to assist the victims - "W. 54th Street between Lyndale and Nicollet Ave".

They said that the families of the children at the school can go to the reunification zone at the Annunciation School at 525 W. 54th St.