Mississippi River helicopter crash: Fears of chemical leak in Alton after barge accident; 2 dead

A massive helicopter crash in the Mississippi River near Alton has sparked emergency response from Missouri and Illinois crews. Videos and initial reports confirmed that the chopper collided with a barge, sparking a fireball. Now, local media reports state that the barges were carrying chemicals and flammable items. A man fly fishes in the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 11, 2025. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett(REUTERS)

Reports also indicate that the helicopter struck power lines before crashing into the barge, which was close to the Melvin Price Locks and Dam site.

Two people are confirmed to have died, authorities said in the first response after the crash. The Alton PD told Newsweek, "We're working an active scene and have no comments at this time" around 1:15 PM ET.

Several locals shared visuals from the scene. Thick plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the burning barge.

“The helicopter was just working on these powerlines. The powerline blew up. There was a pilot, there was a worker. It's exploding right now,” one person noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Officials blocked off Lock and Dam Way. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has also closed the Clark Bridge.

“The aircraft struck the barge’s deck after descending too low, clipping part of the vessel, and crashing. Witnesses reported rotor blades hitting the barge, causing structural damage and a fire that engulfed both. Local fire and rescue teams are extinguishing the blaze and assessing environmental impact. Authorities have closed nearby river channels and are investigating possible evasive maneuvers or mechanical failure,” a reporter noted on social media.