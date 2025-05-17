Missouri tornado tracker: St Louis, Clayton's Forest Park and Concordia Seminary hit | Videos

Videos of damage from Forest Park, Concordia Seminary and other popular spots across St Louis and Clayton surfaced on social media soon after a massive tornado hit the populated Missouri cities on Friday. Locals reported about downed roofs and trees, power outages and road blocks after the tornado passed. A tornado damaged property across St Louis and Clayton(Unsplash)

This comes as several cities in Missouri, Delaware, and New Jersey are under a tornado warning.

Locals from St Louis said that Forest Park and Concordia Seminary had taken a major hit from the tornado. Some social media users posted videos, showing trees fallen over cars and roofs damaged.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service issued urgent tornado warnings across southeastern Missouri and south central Illinois as severe thunderstorms spawned confirmed and potential tornadoes. Until 3:45 PM CDT, southeastern Iron, southern Madison, southwestern Bollinger, northeastern Wayne, southern Crawford, and western Washington counties in Missouri faced threats, with confirmed tornadoes near Saco and Sam A. Baker State Park moving east at 40-45 mph, carrying quarter- to two-inch hail.

A radar-indicated tornado in Crawford and Washington counties targeted Steelville, moving at 60 mph. In Illinois, a warning until 4:00 PM CDT covered southwestern Fayette and northwestern Marion counties, with a storm near Patoka moving northeast at 45 mph, threatening Kinmundy and Brownstown with tornadoes, quarter-sized hail, and flash flooding risks along I-70 and I-57.

Residents were urged to seek shelter in basements or interior rooms, avoiding windows due to flying debris, which could damage mobile homes, roofs, vehicles, and trees. No injuries were reported, but the NWS stressed vigilance as storms persisted.