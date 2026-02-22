Most Americans unhappy with Donald Trump’s policies, 60% dislike tariff tirade: Poll

A new poll showed that most Americans are unhappy with how President Donald Trump is running the country, especially on everyday issues like prices, jobs, and relations with other nations. The ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll conducted via Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel, was conducted just before the Supreme Court cancelled Trump’s earlier global tariffs. The disapproval rating neared 60%, with many questioning Trump's fitness for office. (REUTERS)

The poll found that about two out of three Americans disapprove of how Trump is dealing with inflation. Six out of ten also dislike how he is handling tariffs on imported goods, while 62% disapprove of foreign relations handling. 58% of the participants said they oppose the way immigration is being tackled, while 57% said the overall economy can be handled better, the report stated. On none of these issues does Trump get clear approval from the public.

Even so, Americans do not fully trust Democrats in Congress either. When asked who they trust more to solve the country’s biggest problems, people were split almost evenly between Trump (33%), Democrats (31%), or “neither” (31%). This showed that many Americans are unhappy with both sides, as per the report.

Trump’s weakest ratings came from Democrats and independents, who mostly disapproved of him on every issue. Republicans were however divided. Those who strongly supported the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement mostly approved of Trump’s actions, while Republicans who do not identify with MAGA were more critical, especially on issues such as inflation and foreign policy, the report noted.

Overall, Trump’s disapproval rating stood at about 60%, which is one of the highest levels he has faced during his second term and similar to the numbers he had when he left office in 2021.

Meanwhile, views on the economy also remained gloomy. Nearly half of Americans said things have become worse since Trump took office. Only about three in ten said the economy has improved. Only 22% of the surveyed participants felt better off financially, while most said their situation is the same or worse.

The poll also raised concerns about Trump’s fitness for holding office. More than half of Americans said he does not have the mental sharpness needed to be president, and about half said he is not healthy enough physically, according to the report. Republicans mostly disagreed, but Democrats and independents strongly shared these worries.

Trust was another major concern. Around seven in ten Americans said Trump is not honest or trustworthy. Many also believed he is using the presidency to benefit himself, and a majority felt he has gone beyond his legal powers.

On specific actions, most Americans opposed cutting back on recommended vaccines for children and did not support using the US military to force changes in other countries. Many also felt the administration has not been open about sensitive matters like the Jeffrey Epstein files.

The poll was conducted among more than 2,500 adults across the US and painted a picture of a deeply divided and dissatisfied public.