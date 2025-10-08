* Most Americans don't want troops deployed without an external threat, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

58% of Americans oppose militarizing law enforcement, poll shows

*

Trump's approval rating drops to 40% amid crime handling concerns

*

Democrats challenge troop deployments as politically motivated

By Jason Lange

WASHINGTON, - Some 58% of Americans - including seven in 10 Democrats and half of Republicans - think the president should send armed troops only to face external threats, a sign of unease as President Donald Trump increasingly deploys National Guard troops to police American cities, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The poll, which ran Friday through Tuesday, also showed the Republican president's approval rating ticking down to 40% - 1 percentage point lower than in a late September poll, with his rating slipping on his handling of crime and the cost of living for U.S. households.

The poll was conducted in the days after Trump told an unusual meeting of hundreds of generals and admirals summoned from around the world to Virginia that the U.S. faces an "enemy within" and as he deploys armed troops to patrol a growing number of Democratic-led cities, including Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles. Democratic leaders say the deployments are politically motivated and have challenged the troop movements in court. Trump on Monday threatened to invoke an 18th-century anti-insurrection law to sidestep any court rulings restricting his orders to send Guard troops into cities over the objections of local and state officials.

Some 37% of poll respondents said they agreed with a statement that presidents of either political party should have the power to deploy troops into states even when state governors object, compared to 48% who disagreed.

Trump has also deployed troops along the U.S. border, arguing the country is being invaded by criminal immigrants, and has ordered troops to kill suspected drug traffickers on boats off Venezuela without due process.

Before his address to top military leaders last week, Trump warned he would fire those he didn't like, comments Democrats criticized as an attempt to pressure the military into taking his side in political debates.

AMERICANS PREFER POLITICAL NEUTRALITY FOR MILITARY

The U.S. military traditionally keeps itself far removed from political discussions, and the Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Americans prefer that approach.

Some 83% of respondents said the military "should remain politically neutral and not take a side in domestic policy debates" while 10% said the armed forces should start taking sides and support the president's domestic policy agenda. About one in five Republicans said the military should take the president's side in political debates.

Trump's approval rating on crime fell in the latest poll to 41% from 43% in a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted September 5-9.

Trump's overall approval has fallen 7 percentage points since a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in the hours following his January 20 inauguration showed him with a 47% approval rating.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted online, surveyed 1,154 U.S. adults nationwide and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

