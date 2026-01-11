Mott Community College shooting: First details on suspect; authorities provide key update

A shooting took place at Mott Community College at 1401 E Court St, Flint, Michigan, on Saturday. One person was shot, the college shared in a statement. The condition of the victim remains unknown at the time. Mott Community College is seen here. (Mott Community College)

The incident took place at the Ballenger Field House on campus. The college also shared first details of the suspect.

Mott College shooting suspect details The college shared that the suspect is in custody. They added that officers are on the scene, and it is not believed there is any threat to the public at the moment.

The college added that people were advised not to come to the campus at this time. “All updates will be provided by Mott Community College Department of Public Safety and/or Marketing & Communications,” the statement also noted.

Prior to the official statement, one person commented on Facebook “Someone Got Shot At Mott Community College Campus Closed.” They added too that the suspect was in custody.

No statement has been issued by the Flint police department yet. The college also listed out some safety tips. They are as follows: Be aware of your surroundings, At night stay in well lighted areas, do not walk alone but walk in groups, If you have to walk on campus at night alone, call Public Safety for an officer escort, If you see something, say something. Call (810) 762-0222, and Provide anonymous tips.

The shooting at Mott Community College comes at a time when winter 2026 registration is open for interested applicants.

Several people reacted to the news of the shooting online. “HEY MAN WTF IS GOING ON? (You know I’m a supportive outsider.) BUT IN STARTING TO GET WORRIED ABOUT A LOT OF ISHT. ANY UPDATE ON DUSTIN?!?!,” one person asked.

“Is that who got shot?,” another replied to the comment. Currently, details on the victim have not been released.