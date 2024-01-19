‘My parents never told…’; Nikki Haley defends her controversial US has ‘never been a racist’ country remarks

After facing backlash over remarks regarding the history of race in the United States, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley defended her assertion that America has “never been a racist country”, stressing she believes the country’s “intent was to do the right thing.” Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign event at the Robie Country Store in Hooksett, N.H., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

During a CNN town hall on Thursday, the Indian-American leader stated that she had experienced “plenty of racism” growing up in a rural town in South Carolina as a daughter of Indian immigrants , but she is glad that her parents never told her that they live in a racist nation.

When CNN host Jake Tapper asked if she still stood by her remarks, Haley acknowledged that progress toward achieving equality, such as the enactment of women's voting rights took place over the time. She, however, refused to accept that racism was the "base" upon which the nation was founded.

“When you look it said, ‘all men are created equal,’ I think the intent was to do the right thing,” the former South Carolina Governor stated. “Now, did they have to go fix it along the way? Yes, but I don’t think the intent was ever that we were going to be a racist country.”

‘America was built on racism’: Nikki Haley's remarks spark debate

The controversial remarks by Haley, who finished third in the Iowa caucuses, came in response to MSNBC Joy Reid's statement on whether she could win the Republican Party nomination. According to Fox News, Reid had declared that she "can't picture" Haley as the GOP contender in 2024 because she believes that Republicans are a "anti-immigrant" party.

Brian Kilmeade of "Fox & Friends" questioned Haley if Republican Party is racist, she said, "No, we are not." "We're not a racist country. We've never been a racist country. Our goal is to make sure that today is better than yesterday. Are we perfect? No, but our goal is to always make sure we try and be more perfect every day that we can," she stated.

Meanwhile, former basketball player and CNN host Charles Barkley audibly laughed at Haley's comments on his show "King Charles" and said she would be right, only if “you forget about slavery, Jim Crow, segregation, antisemitism, Asian hate [that] has been going on in this country.”

Stressing that “America was built on racism”, he noted: You can criticise a country. This is the greatest country in the world, you can still criticise.”

Haley's campaign to focus on New Hampshire primary

After ending third in the Iowa caucuses, Haley's campaign is still intent on making the most of her performance in the New Hampshire primary the following week, Fox News reported.

Donald Trump, the former US president, won the Iowa caucuses on Monday night (local time). With over fifty percent of the vote. With 21.2 percent of the vote, Ron DeSantis took second place, and Haley came third with 19.1 percent.

Indian-American Republican leader, who finished fourth with 7.7% of the vote, withdrew from the contest and endorsed Trump.