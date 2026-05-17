Nancy Guthrie case: Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni ‘totally left their home’? New claims about couple's car, whereabouts

Rumors on social media have claimed that Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, have left their houses amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. The finger has long been pointed at Nancy’s son-in-law since she went missing, but without any evidence.

FILE - An ever-growing collection of yellow flowers and notes sit at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, on March 6, 2026, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble, File)(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many on X have not questioned Tommaso and Annie’s silence, and wondered where they are amid the investigation. While Annie did appear in some videos with her sister Savannah Guthrie about her mom in the past, Tommaso has not publicly spoken out.

“Rumor has it Annie & Tommaso have totally left their home. They have been gone for over a week. Their vehicle is gone,” an X post reads.

“Does Tomasso even work anymore? Or Annie? Strange …….. Always hiding….Where is Nancy Guthrie?” it added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Other posts have raised similar questions, with one saying, “The silence speaks volumes...... Where is the concern or urgency for finding your Mother????”. Guthries cleared {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other posts have raised similar questions, with one saying, “The silence speaks volumes...... Where is the concern or urgency for finding your Mother????”. Guthries cleared {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities were quick to announce that no suspects have been identified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities were quick to announce that no suspects have been identified. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities previously cleared Nancy’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities previously cleared Nancy’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Tommaso was the last person to see Nancy before she disappeared, but Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told the Daily Mail that he did not want Tommaso to be wrongly scrutinized on the basis of that. Cioni last saw Nancy around 9:45 pm on January 31, after she had dinner with him and Annie.

Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'

“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” he said. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON