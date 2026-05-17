Nancy Guthrie case: Annie Guthrie, Tommaso Cioni ‘totally left their home’? New claims about couple's car, whereabouts
Netizens have raised questions about Annie Guthrie and her husband Tommaso Cioni's whereabouts amid the search for Nancy Guthrie.
Rumors on social media have claimed that Annie Guthrie and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, have left their houses amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. The finger has long been pointed at Nancy’s son-in-law since she went missing, but without any evidence.
Many on X have not questioned Tommaso and Annie’s silence, and wondered where they are amid the investigation. While Annie did appear in some videos with her sister Savannah Guthrie about her mom in the past, Tommaso has not publicly spoken out.
“Rumor has it Annie & Tommaso have totally left their home. They have been gone for over a week. Their vehicle is gone,” an X post reads.
“Does Tomasso even work anymore? Or Annie? Strange …….. Always hiding….Where is Nancy Guthrie?” it added.
Other posts have raised similar questions, with one saying, “The silence speaks volumes...... Where is the concern or urgency for finding your Mother????”.
Guthries cleared{{/usCountry}}
Other posts have raised similar questions, with one saying, “The silence speaks volumes...... Where is the concern or urgency for finding your Mother????”.
Guthries cleared{{/usCountry}}
While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities were quick to announce that no suspects have been identified.{{/usCountry}}
While journalist Ashleigh Banfield previously claimed that Tommaso may be a “prime suspect” in the case, authorities were quick to announce that no suspects have been identified.{{/usCountry}}
Read More | Where is Annie Guthrie? Police canvassing Nancy's daughter's Tucson neighborhood hours after videos of subject released{{/usCountry}}
Read More | Where is Annie Guthrie? Police canvassing Nancy's daughter's Tucson neighborhood hours after videos of subject released{{/usCountry}}
Authorities previously cleared Nancy’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.{{/usCountry}}
Authorities previously cleared Nancy’s family of any suspicion in the search for the missing 84-year-old woman. This meant that ‘Today’ show host Savannah, and her siblings Annie and Camron, as well as Tommaso, were cleared of any wrongdoing in connection to the case.{{/usCountry}}
Tommaso was the last person to see Nancy before she disappeared, but Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told the Daily Mail that he did not want Tommaso to be wrongly scrutinized on the basis of that. Cioni last saw Nancy around 9:45 pm on January 31, after she had dinner with him and Annie.
Read More | Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor claims she saw ‘strange man’ days before disappearance, ‘Hunched over, in street clothing…'
“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” he said. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple.”