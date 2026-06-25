Nancy Guthrie case: Expert confident of imminent arrest, gives ‘huge’ update on porch guy

Investigators may be nearing the arrest of the masked and armed individual known as the “porch guy,” who was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera the night of her abduction, as stated by a former FBI agent.

Nancy Guthrie case: Authorities are nearing the capture of the 'porch guy,' linked to Nancy Guthrie's abduction. (via REUTERS)

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Former FBI Special Agent Maureen O’Connell expressed on Megyn Kelly's radio show that she believes authorities are closing in on the porch guy, suggesting that once he is apprehended, significant developments will follow, which left the host in disbelief, as per the NY Post.

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Nancy Guthrie case: Ex-FBI agent weighs in on imminent arrest

O’Connell, referencing her own confidential sources, stated that she is “75%” confident that this elusive figure, who has managed to evade law enforcement for almost five months, could soon be arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} “That’s big news. That’s huge — big if true, as the kids say,” Kelly replied. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “That’s big news. That’s huge — big if true, as the kids say,” Kelly replied. {{/usCountry}}

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Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" host Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her residence in Tucson, Arizona, during the early hours of February 1. No suspects have been identified.

Nancy Guthrie case: Chilling footage of Porch guy

In the days following her abduction, authorities released disturbing footage that depicted a masked man armed with a pistol on Guthrie's porch, directly looking into the security camera while seemingly breaking into the house.

The individual, who held a flashlight in his mouth, attempted to obscure the camera with a gloved hand and subsequently removed several flowers from Nancy's garden in an effort to cover the lens. The footage indicates he was dressed in fleece and carried a backpack.

Ransom notes in Guthrie case

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O'Connell's prediction arises as it was disclosed this week that investigators consider two of the ransom notes received by Guthrie's family after her abduction to be authentic — one of which asserts that Guthrie, who suffered from a heart condition, has passed away.

The initial note allegedly stated that Guthrie was secure and requested millions of dollars in bitcoin. It also contained information about a damaged floodlight in Guthrie's yard and her attire, which prompted authorities to consider its authenticity.

In the subsequent note, the writers expressed remorse to Guthrie's family, claiming that she had passed away and been interred in a natural setting, as reported by ABC News.

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Both notes originated from the identical IP address.

‘You’re doing your trial prep,’ says O'Connell to Kelly

Investigators have delayed making an arrest for an extended period as they have been methodically working to construct a case in anticipation of the trial, O'Connell conveyed to Kelly.

“… From day one, you’re doing your trial prep, practically. Everything you do is geared toward the trial and prosecution,” she stated.

“You’re going to have the greatest defense attorney in the world handling this case, whoever takes this case, so you have to operate under the assumption that a couple of big chunks of your evidence may get tossed. So you have to put a case together in such a way that it would withstand losing some of these chunks of evidence,” she added.

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