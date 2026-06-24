Why has Camp Mystic filed for bankruptcy? All we know a year after dozens died in devastating Texas floods

The Texas Christian summer camp, where 28 people, including 25 young girls, tragically lost their lives due to severe flash flooding last July, has filed for bankruptcy due to escalating debts exceeding $10 million. The Texas camp, where 28 people drowned last July, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid debts over $10 million. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

According to a Chapter 11 filing, Camp Mystic reported its assets to be between $1 million and $10 million, while its liabilities surpassed $10 million, as per the New York Times. The camp is currently facing multiple wrongful-death lawsuits from the families of the victims.

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Texas Camp Mystic flood probe In an official report released earlier this month, state investigators determined that the all-girls camp was grossly unprepared for the flooding and did not implement adequate emergency protocols.

On July 4, 2025, rising floodwaters from the Guadalupe River in Kerr County inundated the camp, resulting in the tragic deaths of 25 children, two teenage counselors, and camp director Dick Eastland.

Several children were trapped in their cabins or swept away by the violent currents.

The camp had intended to reopen this year to celebrate its 100th anniversary, with 800 girls registered to attend starting in the spring; however, it canceled these plans in April after Texas health investigators discovered that the camp had not adhered to a series of newly implemented health and safety regulations.

Texas Camp Mystic flood probe: Here's what investigators said The investigative team exercised caution during a state hearing on June 18, ensuring that they did not assign blame to the adults present at the Guadalupe section of the camp. Instead, they highlighted the absence of a plan and training for those individuals to adhere to, as per KHOU11.

“A plan that existed only in [Camp Mystic owner] Dick Eastland's head is not a plan that satisfied the state's rules for camps like Camp Mystic,” stated state investigator Michael Massengale. “And when disaster struck -- and it did strike on July 4 of last year -- it may as well have been no plan at all.”

Among the identified shortcomings, investigators noted that the camp lacked a written emergency plan, failed to evacuate individuals in a timely manner despite having opportunities, caused families distress through disorganized reunification efforts, and did not sufficiently prepare for the storm on July 4, 2025.

"Many of Camp Mystic's senior leaders, as I was just saying, went to bed on July 3 [2025] with no awareness of the potential for extreme weather," Massengale said.