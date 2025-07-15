Search
NJ Transit faces delays: Here's all you need to know as flash flooding underway in New Jersey

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 06:04 AM IST

Severe weather has caused extensive delays in NJ Transit services, with multiple lines affected. Commuters are advised to check NJ Transit website.

Heavy rains and severe weather have thrown NJ Transit’s commuting system into disarray, with multiple lines facing disruptions on Monday.

NJ Transit faces significant disruptions due to heavy rains, affecting rail services across New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(AP)
Rail commuters across New Jersey are experiencing delays due to “weather-related conditions.” Their website reads, “NJ TRANSIT bus and private carrier bus service is accepting rail tickets and passes systemwide,” offering commuters alternate routes during the disruption.

The situation is severe on the River Line, where service is fully suspended in both directions between the Walter Rand Transportation Center and the Waterfront Entertainment Center due to flooding in Camden. Substitute bus service has been rolled out to accommodate affected riders.

North Jersey Coast Line rail service has been halted in both directions. A downed tree near Hazlet has brought train operations to a complete standstill.

Travelers are advised to check NJ TRANSIT’s website and plan accordingly.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
