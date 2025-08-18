Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell shares update on QB2 situation, ‘I do like all the players…’

The Minnesota Vikings are caught in a rut as they head into the regular season. With three potential backup quarterbacks, the team is having a difficult time trying to decide which player to award the QB2 slot to. On being asked, head coach Kevin O’Connell provided an update on this situation during a recent media interaction. Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell shares update on QB2 situation (Minnesota Vikings screenshot/YouTube)

“I just view it right now as we’ve gotta learn about these guys, we’ve gotta try to see who’s able to go in there and function and execute the offense. I’m well aware sometimes the circumstances aren’t perfect … so you take that into account, but you’re looking for just the traits out of those three guys,” O’Connell told media personnel following the game on Saturday, August 16, as reported by Heavy.

“There’s a reason why we’re playing all three of them. As far as what that means in the overall competition, I would just say it’s still open and we’re trying to figure out what that room is gonna be like for the season. But I do like all the players, a lot.”

Current options

Sam Howell, Max Brosmer, and Brett Rypien are currently in the race to claim the coveted Vikings spot. During the game against the New England Patriots on Saturday, Howell finished the day 1-of-5 through the air for 13 passing yards and an interception, accumulating a quarterback rating of exactly 0.0.

Brosmer, on the other hand, played the entire second half, as he went 15-of-27 for 156 yards through the air, while tossing an interception and taking four sacks. Currently QB3, Rypien played the second quarter 7-of-11 for 83 yards, but still holds a lower hype value for upgrading his slot position.

Alternate options

As potential alternates, the Vikings might start relying on undrafted rookies, despite the move having a significantly lower success rate. The last recipient of this honor, Tyson Bagent, is now competing with Case Keenum for the backup job at the Bears. Whoever loses could be considered an option to help back JJ McCarthy at the Vikings.

As the No. 2 signal-caller of the Atlanta Falcons, Kirk Cousins could also be considered. If either Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett departs from the Cleveland Browns at the end of this month, a possible shift to the Vikings would remain an open choice.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta