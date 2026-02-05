Nancy Guthrie kidnapping: Savannah Guthrie turns to religion in video message; ‘pray without ceasing’

Savannah Guthrie, the TODAY show host, put out an emotional video message on Wednesday, seeking to ‘talk’ to whoever had kidnapped her mother, Nancy . This comes after the 84-year-old woman was reported missing on Sunday, and cops leaned towards the kidnapping theory after seeing signs of foul play at her house.

Savannah Guthrie, in the video message, referred to the alleged ransom note that was sent to TMZ, demanding money for her mother's release.

Savannah Guthrie turns to God in plea for Nancy's return “Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman, you are God’s precious daughter Nancy,” Savannah said, directly addressing her mother in the video. Flanked by sister Annie, and brother Camron, Savannah added that they believed ‘even in this valley, he [God] is with you.'

“We will not rest…until we are together again. We speak to you every moment, and we pray without ceasing. We rejoice in advance for the day we hold you in our arms again,” Savannah continued, finishing her message with a ‘we love you’ note for their mother.

This is not the first instance that Savannah has turned to God in her messaging. Yesterday too, the TODAY show host said in a post, “Please Pray. We believe in prayer. We believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.”

While many have offered prayers for Nancy Guthrie's safe return, there's focus on both her and daughter, Savannah's religious beliefs, during this trying time.

“Grateful Savannah has her strong Christian faith to lean on during these times,” one person remarked on X. Another added, “Savannah quoted 1 Thessalonians 5:17 PRAY WITHOUT CEASING in her video. I hope her mom Nancy is found safe !”.

As per Bible Hub, this phrase refers to praying continuously, which is what Savannah has promised to do until Nancy Guthrie returns. Notably, Savannah grew up Baptist in Phoenix, Arizona. While she's reportedly a practicing Christian, she raises her kids in an interfaith household with Jewish husband Michael Feldman, as per the New York Times.

Speaking about ‘faith’ Savannah had told the publication “I’m always so fundamentally aware of not being the center of the universe. Faith really helps you know your place in the world. And I really value that. And I find it endlessly fascinating. Believing in God, loving God, believing in a compassionate God… [it] just absolutely spreads through everything I feel and the way I look at the world.” In a 2024 article, she said she grew up in a ‘very churchy’ family.

Nancy, meanwhile, attends St. Andrew’s Presbyterian. She was reported missing after failing to attend the church service on Sunday. Authorities believe she was taken after dinner on Saturday, with Annie, and before Sunday morning.