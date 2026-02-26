Nancy Guthrie update: FBI gets over 750 tips after Savannah's $1mn reward offer

Several new tips have emerged following the announcement made by Savannah Guthrie's family regarding an increased reward for the safe return of her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie. Nancy Guthrie with daughter Savannah Guthrie (REUTERS)

According to Today show, the FBI has received over 750 tips related to Nancy's disappearance due to Savannah's recent appeal regarding her mother's circumstances. Former FBI supervisor Jason Pack discussed with NBC News the possible effects of this renewed attention on the case for Savannah, 54, and her family.

“There are some people who are close to what happened who know what happened,” Pack noted. “They now have a decision to make and this decision was really [affected] by this reward.”

Also Read: Stephen Hawking's controversial photo with bikini-clad women sparks controversy amid Epstein links

Savannah Guthrie announces $1 million reward offer On Tuesday, Savannah announced that the reward has been increased to $1 million.

“Coming on to say it is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed, and every hour and minute and second and every long night has been agony since then, of worrying about her and fearing for her, aching for her, and most of all, just missing her, missing her,” she stated in an Instagram video. “We know that millions of you have been praying. So many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all, praying for her return, and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle.”

In the caption, Savannah disclosed that a sum of $1 million would be allocated “only for the recovery” of Nancy, 84. She urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to reach out to the FBI, while emphasizing that callers "can remain anonymous" or “find a way to contact me.”

Speaking to the outlet, Pack backed the decision, stating, “At the beginning of these high profile cases, there is no absence of tips. It reactivates the tips and it puts a lot of pressure on the people who know what happened.”

The Today show also clarified that agents involved in the case are not solely based in Arizona and Washington, D.C. Officials are "not downsizing" in the ongoing search for Nancy, who was reported missing on February 1.