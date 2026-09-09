Nancy Guthrie update: Man wearing ‘same style gloves’ as kidnapping suspect wanted for breaking in; sparks copycat fears

A YouTuber claimed that the man wanted by the Yuma Police Department appeared to have the ‘same style gloves’ as the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping suspect. Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona (via REUTERS)

“Yuma Arizona Police looking for man in break in with same style gloves as the perp in the Nancy Guthrie case,” 857Tucson shared. Notably, the footage of the suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case showed the individual wearing heavy-duty, thick black gloves.

The person was wearing a mask and carrying a backpack which is sold exclusively at Walmart. This is all the information on the suspect that has been released to the public since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. The 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills near Tucson, Arizona, the night before.

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It has been seven months since and authorities have not released any more details about the suspect or the possible whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie. Amid this, the YouTuber flagged the possible similarity in the gloves worn by a suspect wanted in Yuma.

What to know about the Yuma suspect? The Yuma Police Department issued a statement saying “Detectives from the Yuma Police Department are asking the public for assistance in identifying the male subject pictured below. Between the dates of 08/23/2026 and 08/24/2026 from the hours of 3:00 p.m. to 3:40 a.m. the subject unlawfully and forcefully entered a business through a glass door causing approximately $1,000.00 in damages.”

They also attached a photo of the suspect.