Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff says he’s no longer communicating with Savannah, Annie and Camron Guthrie

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos informed that he has ceased communication with Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and other members of Nancy Guthrie's family, over 100 days after the 84-year-old was kidnapped in Tucson, Arizona.

Sheriff Chris Nanos has ceased contact with Nancy Guthrie's family, leaving discussions to the FBI as the investigation continues.(Savannah Guthrie/Facebook)

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In an interview with People published on May 14, Nanos stated that he no longer has direct contact with the Guthrie family and the Federal Bureau of Investigation is managing those discussions.

Also Read: Nancy Guthrie update: Sheriff warns there could be a ‘problem’ as probe continues

Nancy Guthrie Sheriff admits public is ‘frustrated’

Currently, the FBI is managing discussions with Nancy's relatives as the investigation continues to examine evidence and leads.

“The public is frustrated. Even the Guthrie family,” Nanos admitted. “Every passing second must feel like 100 days because they don't know. What matters is moving forward carefully so we don't make mistakes or falsely accuse somebody or make a bad arrest.”

Chris Nanos faces backlash

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{{^usCountry}} Furthermore, NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin commented on the Pima County Sheriff's Department's decision to stop communicating with Nancy's family. He highlighted this development during the May 15 episode of Brian Entin Investigates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Furthermore, NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin commented on the Pima County Sheriff's Department's decision to stop communicating with Nancy's family. He highlighted this development during the May 15 episode of Brian Entin Investigates. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Entin referred to the news as “interesting” because it initially seemed that Nanos was in communication with Savannah and her siblings, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Entin referred to the news as “interesting” because it initially seemed that Nanos was in communication with Savannah and her siblings, Annie Guthrie and Camron Guthrie. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He is technically in charge of the investigation still, as the sheriff of Pima County. Remember, it was never handed over to the FBI,” the journalist pointed out. “So the fact that he is acknowledging that he is no longer directly communicating with the Guthrie family and says those conversations are being handled by the FBI, there's been a lot of curiosity. Is Savannah, are the Guthries getting frustrated with the sheriff based on all of this reported that's out there, that I've done that's out there, mistakes that have been made.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He is technically in charge of the investigation still, as the sheriff of Pima County. Remember, it was never handed over to the FBI,” the journalist pointed out. “So the fact that he is acknowledging that he is no longer directly communicating with the Guthrie family and says those conversations are being handled by the FBI, there's been a lot of curiosity. Is Savannah, are the Guthries getting frustrated with the sheriff based on all of this reported that's out there, that I've done that's out there, mistakes that have been made.” {{/usCountry}}

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Entin also engaged in a conversation with Morgan Wright, a former investigator and law enforcement expert, who remarked, “To not have any contact, I think that's a question that ought to be answered.”

Wright further stated that maintaining constant contact is one of the fundamental rules of investigations and working with the family. “At some point, you're going to need their help. Let's say that a case is made, you're going to need their help in building the case, testifying, potentially providing evidence. So, you always want to make sure you're on good terms with them.”

Pima County Sherriff under scrutiny

On Tuesday, the Pima County Board of Supervisors opted to retain Nanos in his position despite apprehensions regarding his professional background, his oversight of the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and various personnel and financial matters, according to KOLD.

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CBS News had earlier reported that two supervisors from Pima County accused Nanos of committing perjury during a deposition concerning his tenure as a police officer in El Paso, Texas.

Additionally, the decision made on Tuesday includes the board's action of referring any allegations of perjury to the Arizona Attorney General, as noted by KOLD.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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