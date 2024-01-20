National Buttercrunch Day 2024 - History, how to celebrate, all you need to know

National Buttercrunch Day on January 20th celebrates the delightful toffee candy that dances with flavours and textures. Get ready to indulge in the sweet symphony of crunchy toffee covered in chocolate, possibly with a sprinkle of toasted almonds. Share your buttercrunch recipes on social media using #NationalButtercrunchDay.

As diets and health-conscious choices rise, the classic buttercrunch, with its addictive nature, prompted the creation of National Buttercrunch Day. Here's all you need to know about National Buttercrunch Day:

What is Buttercrunch?

Buttercrunch is not your average candy; it's a heavenly blend of toffee and chocolate. With its caramel flavour and crunchy texture, this treat has variations, some even adorned with toasted almond sprinkles.

How to make Buttercrunch

Ingredients and tools: To make buttercrunch, you'll need a candy thermometer, precision, and the right safety techniques.

Caramelizing: The process involves caramelizing sugar at high temperatures. Pay attention to the hard-crack stage, usually around 300°F, for the perfect toffee. Sugar burns at high temperatures, so move quickly and carefully to avoid accidents.

Why Buttercrunch treats are perfect for everyone?

Buttercrunch can be a fantastic personalised gift during holidays and throughout the year.

You can store it for later use – sprinkle it over ice cream, or use it as a garnish for cakes and cookies.

How to celebrate National Buttercrunch Day?

Celebrate this day by treating yourself to the heavenly combination of crunchy, sweet, and decadent buttercrunch.

Make your buttercrunch, adding your twist to the classic recipe.

Sprinkle buttercrunch over your favorite desserts or explore buttercrunch-flavored creamers for your morning coffee.

Use #NationalButtercrunchDay to share your buttercrunch recipes on social media.