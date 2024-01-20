National Cheese Lover's Day 2024: Celebrate January 20th by savouring your favourite cheese

Cheese is one of the most delicious and versatile foods in the world. It can be enjoyed on its own, with crackers, bread, fruits, wine, or as an ingredient in countless dishes. But how did cheese come to be? And how do we celebrate it? Gruyere cheeses are displayed at the International Green Week agriculture fair in Berlin, Germany January 19, 2024. REUTERS/Nadja Wohlleben(REUTERS)

History of Cheese

The Origins of Cheese No one knows for sure who invented cheese or when. Some say it was a happy accident that occurred when ancient people stored milk in animal skins or stomachs. The milk would curdle and separate into solid curds and liquid whey. The curds could then be salted and aged to make cheese. Salt was a precious commodity in those days, as it helped preserve food and prevent spoilage.

The oldest evidence of cheese-making dates back to around 5,500 BCE in present-day Poland. Since then, cheese-making has spread across the world and evolved into a diverse and complex art. Today, there are more than 1,400 types of cheese, each with its own flavour, texture, colour, and aroma.

How to make Cheese

The Process of Cheese Making The basic steps of cheese making are simple. First, the milk is soured or coagulated, usually by adding bacteria, enzymes, or fungi. This causes the milk proteins to clump together and form curds. Next, the curds are separated from the whey, which is the watery part of the milk. The curds are then salted and shaped into cheese. Finally, the cheese is aged or ripened, which can take from a few days to several years. During this time, the cheese develops its distinctive characteristics and qualities.

Cheese makers can control various factors to create different kinds of cheese. These include the type of milk (cow, goat, sheep, etc.), the temperature, the time, the moisture, and the additives (herbs, spices, etc.). By experimenting with these variables, cheese makers can produce a wide range of cheeses, from soft and creamy to hard and crumbly, from mild and sweet to sharp and tangy.

Benefits of Cheese

Cheese is not only tasty, but also nutritious.

It is a good source of protein, calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin A. Some cheeses also contain probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that can improve digestion and immunity. However, cheese can also be high in fat, calories, sodium, and cholesterol, so moderation is key. Some people may also be allergic or intolerant to cheese, especially if they are lactose intolerant or have a milk allergy.

How to observe National Cheese Lover's Day

The Celebration of Cheese If you love cheese, you are not alone. There are millions of cheese lovers around the world, and they have many ways to celebrate their passion. One of them is National Cheese Lover’s Day, which falls on January 20th every year. On this day, you can enjoy your favourite cheese or try a new one. You can also share your cheesy recipes or jokes with others. You can visit a cheese shop or a cheese factory and learn more about cheese making. You can even join a cheese club or a cheese festival and meet other cheese enthusiasts. Don’t forget to use #CheeseLoversDay to post on social media and spread the word.

National Cheese Lover’s Day is not the only cheese-related holiday on the calendar. There are 18 more days dedicated to specific cheeses or cheese dishes. Here are some of them:

Cream Cheese Brownie Day (February 10)

Cheese Doodle Day (March 5)

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day (April 12)

Cheese Souffle Day (May 18)

Cheese Day (June 4)

Cheesecake Day (July 30 - along with three other flavours on the calendar)

Goat Cheese Month (August)

String Cheese Day (September 20)

Moldy Cheese Day (October 9)

Nachos Day (November 6)

Sangria Day (December 20 - wine and cheese always go together)

History of National Cheese Lover's Day

National Cheese Lover’s Day History The origin of National Cheese Lover’s Day is unknown. On January 20th, the National Day Calendar is still researching the history of this cheesy day.