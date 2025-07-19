National Ice Cream Day 2025 deals: From Dairy Queen to Baskin-Robbins, where to get freebies and discounts?

National Ice Cream Day is right around the corner. Celebrated on Sunday, July 20, the holiday was started by Ronald Reagan in 1984. At the time, the former president declared the third Sunday in July National Ice Cream Day and named July National Ice Cream Month, according to a News Centre Maine report. Vanilla was the most popular ice cream flavor sold through the platform this summer, keeping its spot at No. 1 from last year.(Pixabay)

National Ice Cream Day: America's favorite flavors revealed

So, what are Americans actually ordering? According to Instacart’s published data based on orders made between May 27 and September 2, 2024, vanilla is still the top pick.

Vanilla, chocolate and cookies & cream

Vanilla was the most popular ice cream flavor sold through the platform this summer, keeping its spot at No. 1 from last year. Instacart reports that vanilla accounted for 27% of all ice cream sales on the app in 2024, showing most people either love it on its own or use it as a base for sundaes and desserts. Chocolate, cookies & cream took the second and third spots, according to a USA Today report.

Pineapple coconut

But vanilla isn’t the only flavor getting attention. There are some other ice cream choices rising fast in popularity. Pineapple coconut ice cream also witnessed big spike, there was a 37% sales increase from 2023 to 2024.

National Ice Cream Day deals and discounts

To make Ice Cream Day more special, restaurants and retailers like 16 Handles, Baskin Robbins, Burger King, Cold Stone Creamery, Dairy Queen, DoorDash, Dippin’ Dots, Friendly’s, Graeter's, Jeni's, Kilwins, Marble Slab Creamery, Petco, Van Leeuwen and Halo Top are offering great deals and discounts, according to ABC 10 report.

If you are a DQ Rewards loyalty program member at Dairy Queen, you can get a free Dilly Bar with any order over $1 through July 20. Meanwhile, Baskin-Robbins Rewards members get $5 off when they spend $20 or more. 16 Handles is also offering a free treat worth up to $5 to customers who download the 16 Handles app and visit a participating location.