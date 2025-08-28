New fees imposed on foreigners seeking work authorization in US; All about Form I-765 and Form I-589

The United States has placed new fees on some immigrants who were previously forbidden from paying to seek for work authorization in the nation. TheUSCIS will dismiss any form filed without the requisite fees and dated on or after August 21, 2025. All foreign nationals with a pending Form I-589 are required to pay an annual Asylum Fee (AAF) of $100, which can be paid online for every calendar year that their application is ongoing.(Bloomberg)

All about EAD and Form I-765

All foreigners who want to work in the United States must first get an Employment Authorization Document (EAD). It is also the obligation of US companies to guarantee that all workers, despite their citizenship or national origin, are only restricted to work in the country if they have an EAD.

The cost of filing Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, is $470 online and $520 on paper.

Foreigners granted asylum, parole, or Temporary Protected Status (TPS) were excluded from the rules. However, they are now required to pay the fees from now onwards.

Also Read: H-1B Visa: Indian applicant shares interview experience at Hyderabad VAC, offers key tips to clear process

A look at new fee structure

Foreigners filing Form I-765 for asylum, parolee, and TPS categories (a)(4), (a)(12), (c)(8), (c)(11), (c)(19), and (c)(34) will now pay $550 for initial EAD applications and $275 for renewal or extension EAD applications.

Additionally, there is now a $100 annual asylum fee (AAF) that must be paid online for all foreigners with a pending Form I-589 for each calendar year that their application is still pending, as well as a $100 fee for foreigners who file Form I-589, Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal.

All foreign nationals with a pending Form I-589 are required to pay an annual Asylum Fee (AAF) of $100, which can be paid online for every calendar year that their application is ongoing.

Is there any fee exemption?

These fees do have one exemption. The lesser price of $275 will be charged if a foreign national files Form I-131, Application for Travel Documents, Parole Documents, and Arrival/Departure Records, requesting an EAD after USCIS grants a new period of parole (re-parole).

Any foreign national who files a Form I-589 after October 1, 2024, and it stays pending with USCIS for 365 days is required to pay the AAF on the first anniversary of the date of filing and on the same day of the calendar every year.

Additionally, H.R. 1 modified the validity periods for a few EAD categories. Initial job authorization for foreign parolees is only good for a maximum of one year or the term of the foreigner's parole, whichever comes first. Primary and renewal employment permits for foreign nationals with TPS are valid for a maximum of one year or for the length of the foreign national's TPS status, whichever is shorter.