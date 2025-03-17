New Jersey hospitals ask parents to identify sexual orientation of newborn babies

Hospitals in New Jersey are facing criticism after it was revealed that parents are being asked to categorise their newborn’s gender identity and sexual orientation in a questionnaire. The Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) Questionnaire, issued by Inspira Health, requires parents to classify their baby as male, female, transgender, genderqueer, or another gender category, reported the New York Post. Additionally, they are asked to describe the infant’s sexual orientation using options such as lesbian or gay, straight or heterosexual, self-described, or questioning/unsure. Inspira Health's SOGI form asked parents to classify newborns' gender identity.(Pexel)

The form was introduced last year in response to a New Jersey state law mandating healthcare providers to collect race, ethnicity, gender identity, and sexual orientation data in a “culturally competent and sensitive manner.” However, the decision to include newborns in this data collection process has sparked widespread backlash.

Parents call out

Parents have voiced strong opposition to the questionnaire, questioning the logic behind asking about a newborn’s gender identity and sexual orientation, reported the outlet.

Sandy Anello, a mother of two from Bridgewater, NJ, criticised the form, calling it “completely crazy.” She said, “Anyone who would dictate a baby’s sexual orientation probably has an agenda. If I was told to fill this out, I’d rip it up in front of them. It feels like we’ve entered ‘The Twilight Zone.’”

Carsen Rodgers, a Jersey City resident expecting her first child in April, was also shocked. “Identifying my baby as gay on Day 1 is insane,” she said. “I had no idea about this form and I’m shocked.”

Lawmakers push back

New Jersey State Senator Holly Schepisi (R-Bergen) also condemned the policy, arguing that it lacks common sense and serves no real medical purpose.

“As a mom myself, I know you’re exhausted after giving birth, you’ve got a crying newborn and you’re trying to figure out how to feed it. To be handed that sort of form in the midst of all that has no medical value, it makes no sense,” she said.

Schepisi, who shared a photo of the questionnaire on Facebook, said many people doubted its authenticity. She now plans to introduce a bill next week that would restrict demographic data collection to patients aged 16 and older.

She also questioned how the policy was approved so quickly, stating, “What was the genesis of this bill? How did it move so quickly with barely any committee hearings on it?”

The requirement comes from a state law passed on June 30, 2022, introduced by Democratic Senators Joseph Cryan and Angela McKnight. Neither lawmaker has commented on the controversy.

Democratic Representative Herbert Conaway, who helped develop the bill, defended the law, stating that it was based on a similar Indiana law aimed at helping public health officials gather accurate demographic data.

“The bill was modeled after an Indiana statute and is designed to provide public health officials with the data they need to develop public health measures that effectively serve all New Jerseyans,” Conaway said in a statement.

He also clarified that filling out the questionnaire is not mandatory. “Newborns are not subjected to this data collection because parents are not required to fill out the form. Many health decisions for newborns are left to the parents’ discretion.”

While NYC hospitals confirmed that they do not collect such data, Inspira Health stated that the questionnaire is a state-mandated requirement but that parents are allowed to decline answering.

The hospital system has requested a waiver from the state to modify the form but has yet to receive approval.

