New Year's Eve fireworks in Chicago over the river: Date, time, musical lineup and more

As New Year's Eve approaches, Chicago prepares for celebrations across the city. While many bars and restaurants offer special packages for the occasion, residents and visitors can also enjoy a free fireworks display over the Chicago River, which traditionally draws large crowds and requires early planning for the best experience.

The fireworks display will be launched from bridges spanning the Chicago River between Orleans and Columbus Streets along the Riverwalk, as reported by NBC 5 Chicago.

New Year's Eve fireworks in Chicago over river: Date and time

The event kicks off at 5 pm and will run through midnight on December 31. Starting at 7 pm, ART on THE MART will feature an audio and visual projection program, leading into live musical performances that begin at 9 pm, as reported by NBC 5 Chicago.

Musical lineup at New Year's Eve fireworks in Chicago over river

The musical lineup for the New Year's Eve celebration kicks off at 9 pm and features performances by DJ Mike Dunn, DJ Mike P, poet J. Ivy, blues singer Shemekia Copeland, and Grammy-winning rapper Chance the Rapper.

Tickets and road closures

No tickets or advanced registration are required for the event. It is free and open to the public.

Several streets and bridges in downtown Chicago will be closed for New Year's Eve celebrations. Franklin Street, from Lake Street to Wacker Drive, will close Monday at 10 am, while Wacker Drive, from Lake to Wells, and the Orleans Street Bridge will close around 10 am Wednesday.

The Chicago River will be closed to boat traffic from Franklin to Columbus from 11:30 pm on New Year's until 15 minutes after midnight, as reported by NBC 5 Chicago.

The following bridges will also remain closed at 11:30 pm:

Dearborn St. Bridge

Clark St. Bridge

LaSalle St. Bridge

Wabash St. Bridge

Columbus Dr. Bridge