New York and New Jersey counties face flood risk as traffic advisory issued

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 30, 2025 07:22 PM IST

The National Weather Service warns of potential flooding in vulnerable New York and New Jersey areas.

The National Weather Service has issued coastal flood statements and advisories for several areas in the New York region and New Jersey counties. The institution has urged residents to stay alert. These warnings are effective through Sunday evening into Monday and are due to expected tidal flooding that could impact low-lying coastal areas. Authorities advise caution, especially during peak flood times.

The National Weather Service warns of tidal flooding affecting vulnerable coastal areas in New York and New Jersey.(Representational Image- Unsplash )
The National Weather Service warns of tidal flooding affecting vulnerable coastal areas in New York and New Jersey.(Representational Image- Unsplash )

Flood advisory issued for New York issued on Sunday

The Weather Service issued another coastal flood advisory for New York on Sunday at the same time for Staten Island, Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau County. This will be effective from 7 pm through Monday till 1 pm. NWS described in the statement, “Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. Minor coastal flooding will be possible again Monday night around the time of high tide."

The statement explained, “Minor flooding in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Some roads and low-lying properties including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront will experience minor flooding.”

It continued, “If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property,” as reported by Silive.com.

NWS issues flood advisories for 3 NJ counties

On Sunday, NWS issued a flood statement for three NJ counties which include Hudson, Essex and United Counties at 6:28 am. The advisory will be effective from 8 pm until Monday midnight for the mentioned counties.

The statement read, “Up to one-half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline." It continued, “Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Do not drive through flooded roadways,” as reported by NJ.com.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
