New York boarding facility owners charged after 21 dogs found dead

Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy of the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) named Robert Palulis, 48, and Anastasia Palulis, 38, as the owners of Anastasia's Acres Dog Boarding in Argyle. They were charged under section 353 of the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law for overdriving, torturing, injuring animals, and failing to provide proper sustenance.

"The owners of Anastasia’s Acres are cooperating with the Sheriff’s Office and the investigation," the sheriff’s office said. "This is an on-going investigation, and if anyone has information, please contact the Sheriff’s Office."

One dog survives; kennel owners released, facility closed

One dog was found alive and taken to the Northway Animal Clinic for treatment. The Palulises were released and are scheduled to appear in Argyle Town Court. The facility announced on social media that it will remain closed until further notice.

The charges are Class A misdemeanors, the most serious level of misdemeanor. Hannah Elmore, 12, returned from vacation to learn her dog, Piglet, was among the 21 that died, according to WRGB.

“My dad told us that [Piglet] had passed and I just broke down immediately,” she said. “She would always be there for everyone, always cuddling up with me on the couch. We miss that little jingle up and down the hall.”

Elmore said she wished the boarding facility owners had reached out. “It would mean a lot knowing that the people who were watching her apologized. It would mean a lot to me,” she said.

As of Tuesday evening, the boarding facility's website was in "maintenance mode," and the owners could not be reached.