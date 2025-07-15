New York, New Jersey flooding update: Extreme weather warnings live tracker map

The Northeast region of the United States was slammed by torrential rain on Monday night, which caused flooding in various areas of New York and New Jersey, leading to the suspension of highways, subway service, and declaration of a state of emergency in New Jersey. A view shows a flooded subway station in New York, U.S., July 14, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. ( via REUTERS)

Communities struggled with rapidly rising waters and severe travel disruptions as flash flood alerts and watches extended from Virginia to Pennsylvania.

Dramatic footage on social media featured buses stuck by rising water in communities like Scotch Plains, New Jersey, and floodwater spilling into subway stations in Manhattan.

According to the National Weather Service, flood concerns remained in southeast New York, particularly Staten Island, which recorded between 4 and 6 inches of rain overnight, northeast New Jersey, and eastern and central Pennsylvania.

New York and New Jersey Flooding Updates: Live Tracker Map

New Jersey Governor Philip D. Murphy proclaimed a state of emergency in the wake of the extensive flooding that closed highways, stranded public transportation, and submerged several vehicles.

Several New Jersey Transit routes were redirected or stopped, and buses and trains suffered significant delays.

“I have declared a State of Emergency out of an abundance of caution due to flash flooding and severe thunderstorms across the state,” stated Governor Murphy. “I urge New Jerseyans to exercise caution, follow all safety protocols, and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary.”

New York and New Jersey flooding update: Thunderstorms live tracker map

As floodwaters flooded underground stations, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority cautioned of major delays on certain subways and suspended others. Rescue workers in Westchester County, New York, had to wade across flooded roadways to get to trapped drivers.

“At this time, residents are still strongly advised to avoid all travel unless fleeing an area that is subject to flooding, or under an evacuation order,” noted Carolyn Fortino, the Westchester County executive's spokesperson, in an email to The Associated Press late Monday.