Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

New York’s inflation refund checks 2025: Check eligibility criteria and expected date to receive

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 08:25 AM IST

New York introduces inflation refund checks in 2025-26 budget to assist residents with rising prices.

New York will be rolling out inflation refund checks for the first time as part of its 2025-26 budget. These one-time payments are designed to help residents deal with the recent rise in prices and sales taxes across the city.

Representational image.(Unsplash)
Representational image.(Unsplash)

“The 2025–2026 New York State budget provides for the state’s first-ever inflation refund checks. These one-time payments provide relief to New Yorkers who have paid increased sales taxes due to inflation. If you qualify for a payment, you do not need to do anything; we will automatically send you a check. Checks will be mailed over a period of several weeks beginning in mid-October of 2025,” reads the official website of the Department of Taxation and Finance of New York.

Eligibility criteria

As per the official website of the Department of Taxation and Finance of New York, “You are eligible for a refund check if, for tax year 2023, if you filed Form IT-201, New York State Resident Income Tax Return, reported income within the qualifying thresholds below and were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.”

How much can I expect to receive?

The amount bound for each resident depends on their income and filing status for the 2023 tax year.

Here is the full list:

Single with $75,000 or less: $200 refund

Single with more than $75,000, but not more than $150,000: $150 refund

Married filing joint with $150,000 or less: $400 refund

Married filing joint with more than $150,000, but not more than $300,000: $300 refund

Also read: Alaska PFD payment July 17: Check eligibility criteria, amount and date

Married filing separate with $75,000 or less: $200 refund

Married filing separate with more than $75,000, but not more than $150,000: $150 refund

Head of household with $75,000 or less: $200 refund

Head of household with more than $75,000, but not more than $150,000: $150 refund

Qualified surviving spouse with $150,000 or less: $400 refund

Qualified surviving spouse with more than $150,000, but not more than $300,000: $300 refund

When and how will I receive the payment?

If you meet the eligibility criteria, you need only wait for the payment to find its way to you. Make sure that your mailing address is up to date on the official New York Department of Taxation website, specifically if you’ve moved since filing your 2023 tax returns. All payments, even for those scheduled to receive direct deposits, will be made by paper checks.

By Stuti Gupta

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / New York’s inflation refund checks 2025: Check eligibility criteria and expected date to receive
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On