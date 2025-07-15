New York’s inflation refund checks 2025: Check eligibility criteria and expected date to receive

New York will be rolling out inflation refund checks for the first time as part of its 2025-26 budget. These one-time payments are designed to help residents deal with the recent rise in prices and sales taxes across the city. Representational image.(Unsplash)

“The 2025–2026 New York State budget provides for the state’s first-ever inflation refund checks. These one-time payments provide relief to New Yorkers who have paid increased sales taxes due to inflation. If you qualify for a payment, you do not need to do anything; we will automatically send you a check. Checks will be mailed over a period of several weeks beginning in mid-October of 2025,” reads the official website of the Department of Taxation and Finance of New York.

Eligibility criteria

As per the official website of the Department of Taxation and Finance of New York, “You are eligible for a refund check if, for tax year 2023, if you filed Form IT-201, New York State Resident Income Tax Return, reported income within the qualifying thresholds below and were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.”

How much can I expect to receive?

The amount bound for each resident depends on their income and filing status for the 2023 tax year.

Here is the full list:

Single with $75,000 or less: $200 refund

Single with more than $75,000, but not more than $150,000: $150 refund

Married filing joint with $150,000 or less: $400 refund

Married filing joint with more than $150,000, but not more than $300,000: $300 refund

Also read: Alaska PFD payment July 17: Check eligibility criteria, amount and date

Married filing separate with $75,000 or less: $200 refund

Married filing separate with more than $75,000, but not more than $150,000: $150 refund

Head of household with $75,000 or less: $200 refund

Head of household with more than $75,000, but not more than $150,000: $150 refund

Qualified surviving spouse with $150,000 or less: $400 refund

Qualified surviving spouse with more than $150,000, but not more than $300,000: $300 refund

When and how will I receive the payment?

If you meet the eligibility criteria, you need only wait for the payment to find its way to you. Make sure that your mailing address is up to date on the official New York Department of Taxation website, specifically if you’ve moved since filing your 2023 tax returns. All payments, even for those scheduled to receive direct deposits, will be made by paper checks.

By Stuti Gupta