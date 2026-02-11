NHSC loan repayment program: $5000 enhancement award eligibility criteria; loan amount details

The National Health Service Corps (NHSC) have laid out details of their Loan Repayment Program (LRP) for the fiscal year 2026. This time, there is an effort to address language access barriers to health care. To support this effort, they have announced a one-time enhancement award of $5000 for FY26. There is an effort to address language access barriers to health care and the award to NHSC loan applicants is meant to support this. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Here is all you need to know about the eligibility criteria and amounts involved.

NHSC loan repayment: Enhancement award eligibility To be eligible for this one-time award, one must indicate that they are proficient in Spanish. After this, their site has to affirm that services are provided in Spanish to patients with limited English proficiency.

When the application closes an email will be sent with a link to schedule a Spanish-language proficiency assessment. The test will be carried out by a vendor who the General Services Administration has approved of.

To get this award enhancement, one must score three (3) or higher. The loan amount also plays a role in determining whether one will be eligible for the award.

Also Read | IRS alert: Why millions of Americans are facing tax refund delays in 2026

No award enhancement will be given if the loan amounts are lesser than $50,000 (full-time) or $25,000 (half-time) traditional amount for a two-year period. One would also not be eligible if the loan amount was lesser than the maximum $75,000 (full-time) or $37,500 (half-time) increased award amounts.

With this one-time award, primary care participants like physicians, nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives, physician assistants serving in a primary care HPSA can get up to $80,000 if they participate full time, and up to $42,500 if they take part half time.

Similarly, non-primary care participants like certified nurse midwives and physician assistants specializing in behavioral health serving in a mental HPSA, as well as dentists, dental hygienists, and behavioral health providers can get up to $55,000 if they full-time participants and up to $30,000 if they're part time.

These amounts are based on the outstanding balance of the qualifying educational loan of an applicant. Further, participants must complete the two-year service obligation irrespective of the amount they are being awarded. Applications are now open through Tuesday, March 31, 2026, 7:30 p.m. ET.