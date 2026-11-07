Nic Graham, Lakewood police agent, identified as officer killed in Colorado RTD bus shooting

A Lakewood police agent killed in a shootout with a suspect aboard a public transport bus in Colorado has been identified as Nic Graham. The seven-year department veteran was among four agents injured when the suspect opened fire on officers on Thursday, November 5. Lakewood police agent Nic Graham dies after a suspect opens fire on officers aboard an RTD bus in Colorado. (Lakewood Police)

Lakewood Police Chief Philip Smith confirmed Graham's identity on Friday. Three other agents and a bystander were also injured in the shooting. The suspect was shot and killed by police at the scene.

According to CBS Colorado, the incident began with a hit-and-run crash near Kipling and West 13th Avenue shortly before 3:45 pm on Thursday. The suspect reportedly fled the scene, but witnesses provided police with a description.

“Witnesses at the scene told police that the suspect ran from the scene almost immediately, but they were able to get a good description of the suspect,” Lakewood Police Public Information Agent John Romero said.

Details of the Lakewood shooting Several hours after the crash, a Lakewood police agent spotted the suspect boarding an RTD bus near Colfax Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard at around 6:30 pm.

When officers approached him, the suspect opened fire at approximately 6:32 pm. Police returned fire, hitting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four Lakewood police agents were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from serious to critical. Graham later died. One bystander was also injured and taken to hospital.

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CBS Colorado reported that two agents treated at Denver Health had been released by Friday morning, while another remained hospitalised. The bystander's condition was not known at the time of the report.

The suspect's name was reported by CBS Colorado as Gabriel Garcia, citing sources. According to 9News, he had been released on parole on September 23 and was listed as an absconder two days later for failing to report to his parole officer. Broomfield Police arrested him on September 28, but he was released again around two weeks before the shooting.

Who was Nic Graham? Graham joined the Lakewood Police Department in January 2019 and worked in patrol before moving to the major crimes unit. He later joined the investigations division and handled more than 300 cases, Chief Smith said.

He received the department's Special Investigations Unit Wingman Award in 2023 for his work on investigations involving gang members. Graham also became a field training agent that year.

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“From his earliest days on patrol to his investigating crimes, he distinguished himself through dedication, his compassion and his willingness to help others,” Smith said.

The police chief also remembered Graham for his “kindness, patience and empathy” towards community members during “some of the most difficult times in their lives.”

The First Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the shooting, following standard procedure. Donations to support Graham's family can be made through the City of Lakewood's official website.