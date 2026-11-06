One cop killed, 3 wounded; suspect fatally shot after firefight in Lakewood, Colorado
The Lakewood officers had responded to a call about a suspicious person, who may have been involved in a hit-and-run, attempting to get on a public bus.
Published on: Nov 6, 2026, 12:19:55 IST
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An officer was killed and three others were wounded during a firefight in a Denver suburb Thursday evening with a man who was fatally shot by police, according to law enforcement.
The Lakewood officers had responded to a call about a suspicious person attempting to get on a public bus, police spokesperson John Romero said during a news conference. The person may have been involved in a hit and run earlier that day, he said.
When police arrived at the bus around 6:30 pm, the man opened fire, Romero said. It wasn't clear whether the shooting happened on the bus or near it. The three officers are being treated at the hospital and their condition has not been released.