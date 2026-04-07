Nick Shirley hires security amid death threats, ‘They killed Charlie Kirk’

Nick Shirley, YouTuber and independent journalist Nick Shirley, recently disclosed that he now travels with security due to threats he received after his reporting uncovered alleged fraud within government programs. Nick Shirley, a YouTuber and journalist, revealed he has hired security after facing threats linked to his reporting on government fraud (Getty Images via AFP)

During his appearance on The Sean Whalen Show last month, Shirley spoke about faith, culture, and political activism.

“You’re seeing how evil the world is,” Shirley stated. “I mean they killed Charlie Kirk, not far from here. Who is he? A Christian man who is spreading the truth, and they killed him.”

Shirley and Whalen presented the matter as a conflict over belief systems and cultural direction, with the latter proposing that several people are participating in what he termed a form of “missionary work” through their actions and public engagement.

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Nick Shirley reveals why he has hired security According to Shirley, the environment has impacted his daily life and personal safety. He further detailed how he now moves through public spaces and engages with others as threats against him have increased in frequency.

“I have to have security with me now because people have openly said they want to kill me too,” Shirley remarked. “It’s not fun. I don’t enjoy it. Like not being able to go out or feel like you can go out and do stuff is not the funniest thing in the world.”

Nick Shirley appeals to Americans to dismiss fear Citing political protests and immigration debates, he argued that some people lack what he described as basic reasoning. "You ask them like, ‘Oh, you’re mad at them for deporting an illegal migrant? What’s the word illegal mean?’ That breaks their whole entire logic," Shirley stated.

He encouraged younger Americans to dismiss fear and express themselves candidly when they feel they are in search of the truth. “When you know you’re at least seeking for the truth, you shouldn’t be afraid to voice your opinion,” Shirley opined.

Who is Nick Shirley? Shirley, who exposed alleged Minnesota day care fraud, has been producing provocative YouTube videos for several years, initially focusing on pranks before delving into political investigations.

The native of Utah consistently vlogged during her high school years, gathering approximately 7,000 followers prior to her graduation in 2020, as reported by a profile that year from the local NBC affiliate KSL-TV. "Some people might not know who Nick Shirley is yet, but one day, they will," it states.

One of his earliest escapades involved flying to New York City at the age of 16 without informing his parents. The stunts escalated from that point: infiltrating influencer Jake Paul's wedding, deceiving TikTok users into auditioning for a fictitious Justin Bieber music video, and riding a bicycle over a ramp set ablaze. He also recorded himself among the crowd outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6.