Nick Shirley’s family: What we know about parents Paul and Brooke Minnesota daycare fraud row

Independent journalist and content creator Nick Shirley has drawn attention after posting viral videos alleging fraud involving state-funded daycare centers in Minnesota's state-funded daycare system.

Shirley is a social media creator known for on-the-ground reporting, public confrontations, and politically charged investigations. According to publicly available profiles cited by Famous People FAQ, Shirley was born on April 4, 2002. While Shirley is highly visible online, details about his family remain limited.

Nick Shirley’s family

Public information indicates that Nick Shirley is the son of Paul Shirley and Brooke Shirley, according to Famous People FAQ. He has five known siblings, whom he has occasionally referenced or shown in social media posts.

Shirley has not shared extensive details about his family, and they do not appear to be involved in his reporting or public activism. There is also no indication that his parents or siblings have commented publicly on the daycare fraud allegations or related political fallout.

The Minnesota daycare fraud row

Shirley gained widespread attention after posting videos claiming that multiple daycare centers in Minnesota receiving state funding appeared non-operational. His footage prompted online reactions from conservative commentators and drew attention from federal officials.

In a video titled “Example of the Billions $$ of fraud taking place in Minnesota,” Shirley stands outside a daycare facility and speaks with a local resident about its operations. In the clip, he alleges the center is among “hundreds of ‘daycares’ receiving millions of dollars from the government,” claiming the facility “received $1,900,000 in tax exempt funding from CCAP.”

Another video carries the on-screen text, “Confronting a $1.26 Million fraudulent Somali Daycare Center in Minnesota.” In the caption, Shirley alleges the center received “$1.26 million in CCAP funding (tax exempt money)” while being inaccessible to families. “These day cares all receive money from the government and then block out all windows and lock there doors and won’t even give you the option to enroll your child,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, FBI Director Kash Patel said on X that past investigations into childcare-related fraud had already uncovered large-scale schemes and suggested that similar cases could exist beyond those already investigated.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s office has pushed back, saying the state has taken steps to strengthen oversight and investigate facilities flagged for potential fraud, according to statements shared with Fox News.