Nick Sortor detained by police in Minnesota? Influencer accused of ‘running innocent protesters over,’ carrying a gun

Conservative influencer Nick Sortor has alleged that he and content creator Cam Higby were detained by police after “leftist rioters” who “attacked” them in Minnesota called 911 on them. Videos going the rounds on social media appear to show Sortor being attacked by a mob outside of the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building in Minneapolis. Nick Sortor detained by cops in Minnesota? Influencer speaks out after ‘attack’ (@nicksortor/X)

Sortor posted a video on X, claiming that the visuals show the “moments leading up to Minneapolis anti-ICE rioters SURROUNDING my vehicle, smashing my windows, and attempting to kiII @CamHigby and me”. He claimed that he tried to drive away to save himself, but the rioters refused to move away despite him warning them to.

“I was forced to drive away to save our lives, repeatedly warning those standing in front to GET OUT OF THE WAY,” Sortor wrote. “They didn’t listen, so I had no choice but to go anyway.”

“They then used vehicles to BLOCK US as we were running, forcing me to throw the truck off the road to go around them. Then, it appears we were CHASED down the interstate by another one of their goons,” he continued.

Sortor added, “I have to post this now because these idiots called the police on me saying I had a gun and was “running innocent protestors over”. You can try to terrorize me all you want. BUT I WILL NEVER STOP, AND NEVER SHUT UP.”

In another post, Sortor wrote, “The “peaceful protestors” are at it again. Surrounding my vehicle. Breaking my windows. Spray painting the car. Telling @camhigby and I over and over that they’re going to kiII us. We are safe. But police have *US* detained because rioters called 911 on *US* NOT SHUTTING UP!”

In a message to “leftist militants,” Sortor said that the “more you harass, threaten, and try to kiII me, the longer I stay around.” He added, “Ask Portland how arresting me went. Their riots outside the ICE facility never recovered. You picked a fight with the wrong guy tonight.”

Sortor shared various other videos, alleging that the rioters damaged his car and tried to “kill” him and Higby.

Allegations against Nick Sortor, Cam Higby surface Serious allegations surfaced on social media against Higby and Sortor. One Facebook user accused them of running someone over at the protest.

“Wherever you protest at be careful of Nick Sortor and Cam Higby. Currently ran over someone and ran at the Minneapolis protest,” a Facebook user wrote. “One of them antagonized the protesters and punched a woman in the face. Nick has been arrested for disorderly conduct at the Portland protest a few months ago. I think he's a professional agitator. The same thing we're accused to be. Cam on left and Nick on right.”

Besides Sortor, Higby also issued a clarification, claiming the two of them were not the aggressors.

To be clear: Nick Sortor did not initiate any physical contact with anyone,” he wrote on X. “We only left our vehicle when rioters assaulted or clashed with agents. Our job is to film. They would mob and attack us every time.”

“We did our best not to engage with them. Obviously they repeatedly initiated physical contact with us,” he added.

Nick Sortor’s previous arrest Sortor was arrested in October last year during what police said was a fight. The MAGA reporter was later released without bond.

Sortor, of Washington, DC, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, along with two people from Oregon, the Portland Police Bureau said. The Justice Department was investigating the arrest.

At the time, Sortor revealed on social media that Donald fTrump sent him a text after his “wrongful arrest by Portland Police”. Trump wrote, according to Sortor, “Nick, I saw you on television. Great job. We are behind you 100%. Let us know if there is anything we can do… President DJT”.