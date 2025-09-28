Nigel Max Edge a Republican or Democrat? What we know about Southport NC shooting suspect's political affiliation

Nigel Max Edge, a 39-year-old man, is charged with several offenses after he opened fire on Saturday night around the Southport Yacht Basin in North Carolina, killing three people and injuring several others. Nigel Max Edge

Edge faces five charges of assault with a dangerous weapon with a purpose to kill or seriously injure, three counts of first-degree murder, and five counts of common law-attempted first-degree murder. He will make his initial court appearance on Monday at 2:00 p.m. and is still being detained without bail.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Edge started shooting at customers in the American Fish Company pub and restaurant. He utilized a short barrel AR rifle with a silencer, folding stock, and sight, according to court filings. Ten to fifteen gunshots were heard at the Southport Yacht Basin, according to many 911 calls.

Authorities said that Edge was on a boat on the Intracoastal Waterway when he stopped and started firing before heading in the direction of Oak Island. Officials have reported up to eight injuries and three fatalities.

After being arrested by the U.S. Coast Guard at Oak Island's 55th Street boat ramp, Edge was questioned overnight by Southport police and the SBI.

He was “highly premeditated” and “targeted,” according to Southport Police Chief Todd Coring.

Nigel Max Edge a Republican or Democrat?

According to several social media claims the fact that Edge claims the LGBTQ+ group is committing a “genocide against straight men” in his 2024 lawsuit indicates that he is probably far-right and MAGA-aligned.

This hate speech is consistent with far-right plots, like as those of QAnon, which are prevalent in MAGA circles, as per the claims, which HT.com cannot verified independently.

His alleged anti-government beliefs and veteran status, which he articulated in his book “Headshot: Betrayal of a Nation”, further connect him to far-right extremism that targets "straight men" as potential dangers, netizens claimed on social media.

All we know about Nigel Max Edge

After his arrest, North Carolina officials described him as a war veteran who supposedly suffers from PTSD, NY POST reported.

According to court filings, he was carrying a short barrel AR rifle with a suppressor, a folding stock, and a scope.

Edge claimed he was the target of friendly fire in a conspiracy by "LGBTQ White Supremacists" who intended him killed for being a straight man in a number of lawsuits and a book he authored about his war experience.

According to investigators, the motivation for Saturday's attack is yet to known.