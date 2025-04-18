Menu Explore
No, Sam Hyde is not the Florida State University shooter

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 18, 2025 12:06 AM IST

FSU shooting suspect is in custody. Although the shooter has not been identified, misinformation quickly spread online, falsely naming Sam Hyde as the suspect.

A shooting at Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee has left at least four people injured. Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is in custody. Although the shooter has not been identified, misinformation quickly spread online, falsely naming comedian Sam Hyde as the suspect. Hyde is frequently and falsely linked to mass shootings as part of a long-running internet hoax. Hyde, who has no connection to FSU incident, was similarly and baselessly linked to the Madison school shooting last year.

FSU shooter misidentified online. (Million Dollar Extreme via YouTube)
FSU shooter misidentified online. (Million Dollar Extreme via YouTube)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

News / World News / US News / No, Sam Hyde is not the Florida State University shooter
