No, Sam Hyde is not the Florida State University shooter

A shooting at Florida State University's campus in Tallahassee has left at least four people injured. Authorities have confirmed that the suspect is in custody. Although the shooter has not been identified, misinformation quickly spread online, falsely naming comedian Sam Hyde as the suspect. Hyde is frequently and falsely linked to mass shootings as part of a long-running internet hoax. Hyde, who has no connection to FSU incident, was similarly and baselessly linked to the Madison school shooting last year.

FSU shooter misidentified online. (Million Dollar Extreme via YouTube)