North Carolina flash floods map: Which counties and cities are under severe threat? See list

Thousands of people lost electricity as storms from the outer edges of Tropical Depression Chantal hit parts of North Carolina. Chantal, which was a tropical storm, became a tropical depression on Sunday morning after it moved over land.(AFP)

Duke Energy’s outage map indicate that many people in central North Carolina lost power after strong storms hit the area.

While the heavy rain showers should finish by late evening, flash flooding remains a serious concern. While the heavy rain should end by late night, flash flooding is still a main concern, as per ABC 11 report.

Lee County

Lee County experienced significant wind damage due to the storm. The National Weather Service confirmed damage at Raleigh Executive Jetport in Sanford to two hangars and two aircraft, which may have been caused by a tornado.

Nearby, a mobile home park was also damaged by a storm. The owner of that park told ABC11 he witnessed a tornado move through the park at around 3 p.m. that knocked down trees and power lines. The owner said no one in the park was injured.

Moore County

Storms also hit Moore County hard as Chantal moved through. A shopping center in Southern Pines was affected.

“It started around like eight, and I just blinked and the parking lot was full. It was crazy. It happened really fast,” said Mary Helbling, who works at Pinescone Café.

Her fiancé came to get her after the center was evacuated.

Southern Pines’ Planet Fitness flooded in the back parking lot because there was too much rainwater to drain.

At Longleaf Country Club, not far away from there, a dam broke at a reservoir and caused surrounding creeks and ponds to flood, requiring an evacuation.

Jennifer Berk, who’s lived in Pine Grove for three decades, told ABC11 she was shocked by the storm.

“I’ve never seen this. I mean, it is. It is unreal,” she said.

A trampoline floated away from a neighbor’s yard, and some street signs were under water.

“It’s only the beginning of July, so I’m a little nervous, to be honest,” said Berk. “We’re going to be trimming some trees to make sure they’re not above our gutter line.”

Because of all the storm damage and flooding, Moore County Board of Commissioners Chair Kurt Cook declared a state of emergency through Wednesday, July 9.

Orange County

In Orange County, floodwaters completely covered a gas station off I-85 after heavy rain fell for hours.

Roads and businesses in the county were closed Sunday afternoon as the water continued to rise.

Officials in Chapel Hill warned people to stay out of floodwaters and not to walk, drive or bike through them.

Some parts of I-40 needed to be closed along the border of Orange and Alamance counties due to flash flooding. NC 902 in Chatham County also closed when flooding washed out the road.

Cities under threat

Flood Watches remain in place for the inland parts of North Carolina like Fayetteville and Raleigh that will last through Monday. Apart from counties, heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in Big Country, Concho Valley, Central Texas and again in the City of Kerrville.

Weather ahead

On Monday, there might be a few showers east of I-95. On Tuesday, only a slight chance for a storm, but it will be hot with heat index values above 100°F.

From Wednesday to Friday, expect afternoon and evening storms.

Daily highs will be in the low 90s, with very humid air.

Flooding on Sunday night also led to closures around Chapel Hill.

The areas affected in Chapel Hill include:

1800 E. Franklin Street (Eastgate area)

Hillsborough Street from MLK Jr. Blvd. to Bolinwood Dr.

200 block of S. Estes Drive (near University Place)

200 block of S. Elliott Road

Estes Dr. at Library Dr.

Fordham Blvd. and Elliott Rd.

Fordham Blvd. and Cleland Dr.

Fordham Blvd. and Brandon Rd.