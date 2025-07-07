Search
North Carolina power outage: Thousands affected in Alamance, Orange, and Chatham counties amid flooding

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Jul 07, 2025 09:56 AM IST

Central North Carolina faces widespread power outages and flooding due to Tropical Depression Chantal. Over 32,000 residents are affected.

Tropical Depression Chantal battered central North Carolina Sunday night, leaving tens of thousands without power across the region. 

(Representational image) Tropical Depression Chantal causes flash flooding and power outages in North Carolina. (Photo by Jim Vondruska / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)
(Representational image) Tropical Depression Chantal causes flash flooding and power outages in North Carolina. (Photo by Jim Vondruska / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

According to poweroutage.us, as of 12:02 AM. ET on 7 July, 32,589 customers out of more than 5.8 million were without electricity across the state. The hardest-hit areas include Alamance, Orange, Davidsom, Haywood, Person and Chatham counties, where floodwaters have overwhelmed neighbourhoods and damaged infrastructure.

Moore and Lee Counties are also under a severe flash flood warning. In Mebane and Chapel Hill, homes were flooded, and residents had to be rescued from apartment complexes. 

Emergency responders are urging people to stay indoors, avoid driving through flooded areas, and report any downed power lines or unsafe conditions.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

