North Gwinnett High School shooting reports: Lockdown amid active shooter fears; first details

A lockdown has reportedly been imposed at North Gwinnett High School in Gwinnett County, Georgia, on Tuesday afternoon amid reports of a possible active shooter. Representational. (Unsplash)

Multiple social media users who are residents of Gwinnet are reporting that North Gwinnet High School is currently shut but police have yet to confirm if the active shooter reports are legitimate. As of now, there are no confirmed reports of a shooting at the school.

One concerned user wrote on X enquiring whether the school was indeed locked down. A student replied to that post stating that the school is indeed in a state of lockdown now.