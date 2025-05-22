‘Not that tall’; Trump cracks joke about son's Barron's height as he compliments Florida Gators for good looks, hair

While the NCAA basketball champion Florida Gators were celebrating their national victory, President Donald Trump was complimenting them on their appearance, hair, and the fact that several of the guys were taller than his son Barron. Donald Trump mentioned son Barron's height during a meeting with Florida Gators.(AP)

On Thursday, No. 47 welcomed the top dogs in NCAA men's basketball to the White House, and he cracked a few jokes while acknowledging their run to the school's third championship in the history of the program.

During the discussion, Trump changed the topic from their abilities to their looks, acknowledging that they are all “good looking guys.”

He went on to say, “And they're definitely tall,” before mentioning his 19-year-old son. “You know, I have a son who's 6-foot-9.”

“He always says, 'Dad, I'm not that tall compared to some of these guys ... and now, I understand what he's talking about.”

Trump and Melania' son Barron has been in the news lately because his father won the US election in 2024. Barron is taller than his dad, who is 6'3".

Trump reacts to Thomas Haugh's thick head of hair

After everyone in the room laughed at the light-hearted remark, Trump concluded his congratulatory remarks and acknowledged hooper Thomas Haugh's thick head of hair.

“He has got good hair too. He has no hair loss problems, I can tell you!” he said.

Todd Golden, the head coach, also stood at the platform to thank the US President for his hospitality and to present him with a personalized Gators jersey.

Even Tim Tebow, a legend at the University of Florida, attended the celebrations. Trump remarked he had a fantastic NFL career despite his time with the Jets.

Florida (36-4) won four of their six March Madness games after a strong comeback. The Gators dominated the championship game only for 64 seconds.

During his meeting with the champions, Trump asked about Alijah Martin's jitters and talked about the two clutch free throws that gave the Gators the lead with 46.5 seconds left. Florida won their third basketball championship, and Trump noted that they are still the only team to win three NCAA basketball and football titles.

In 2006 and 2007, the team went to the White House to see President George W. Bush after winning back-to-back NCAA titles.