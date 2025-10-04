Search
Sat, Oct 04, 2025
NYC Hudson Yards bomb threat update: Times Square subway trains canceled; NYPD on scene

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Oct 04, 2025 04:39 am IST

Police closed the 34th St–Hudson Yards station on the 7 train Friday following a reported bomb threat, according to ABC7NY.

NYPD investigating bomb threat in NYC.(UnSplash)

Officials told Pix11 that police received a report of a bomb threat at West 33rd and 10th Avenue shortly after 5:08 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

As a precaution, 7 train service is currently suspended between 34 St–Hudson Yards and Times Square–42nd St.

People have been urged to avoid the area near West 33rd Street & Hudson Boulevard East, Manhattan.

“Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, mass transit disruptions, road closures & emergency personnel near West 33rd Street & Hudson Boulevard East, Manhattan. Avoid the area,” The New York City Office of Emergency Management wrote on X.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
