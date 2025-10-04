NYC Hudson Yards bomb threat update: Times Square subway trains canceled; NYPD on scene

Police closed the 34th St–Hudson Yards station on the 7 train Friday following a reported bomb threat, according to ABC7NY. NYPD investigating bomb threat in NYC.(UnSplash)

Officials told Pix11 that police received a report of a bomb threat at West 33rd and 10th Avenue shortly after 5:08 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

As a precaution, 7 train service is currently suspended between 34 St–Hudson Yards and Times Square–42nd St.

People have been urged to avoid the area near West 33rd Street & Hudson Boulevard East, Manhattan.

“Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, mass transit disruptions, road closures & emergency personnel near West 33rd Street & Hudson Boulevard East, Manhattan. Avoid the area,” The New York City Office of Emergency Management wrote on X.